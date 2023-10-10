Lyvia Group AB (publ): Lyvia Group secures SEK 1.6 billion in financing through partnership with leading banks

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyvia Group, a leading provider of business-critical software and expert services, is proud to announce a new partnership with leading banks Danske Bank and DNB.

Lyvia Group's mission is to drive digital evolution by developing and delivering leading technologies that combine software and expert services for business-critical applications. This new partnership with two major Nordic banks will strengthen the company's growth capabilities and open new opportunities to support Lyvia on its continued European expansion path.

"It was natural for us to team up with DNB and Danske Bank. We have had a long-standing relationship with Danske Bank, and the way DNB has supported customers during the pandemic embodies the kind of partnership we admire. We are proud and excited to work with partners who build and value strong relationships. This collaboration demonstrates their confidence in our vision, strengthens our financial base and allows us to continue to grow sustainably. ", said Sebastian Karlsson, CEO of Lyvia Group.

The partnership with DNB and Danske Bank will give Lyvia Group access to leading industry expertise that, together with the bank's products and services, will support the company's growth strategy.

"Lyvia demonstrates a strong ambition and thoroughness in all aspects. We are particularly intrigued by their niche and business model in the future area of digitalisation, as well as with our ongoing and transparent dialogue with Lyvia's strong team. We are more than excited to be part of their development going forward," said Fredrik Magnusson, Senior Banker & Head of Regional Client, Large Corporate Banking SE at Danske Bank.

Lyvia invites investors and stakeholders to join them in their journey as they lead the way in digital evolution. The company's commitment and their excellent technologies, combined with this significant funding, set the stage for continued success and innovation.

"The rapid development and strong portfolio of Lyvia impressed us. It encompasses key macro-trends such as digitalisation, which aligns with our future growth areas. The strong financial and strategically well-positioned profile, coupled with effective management, make it an ideal fit. We look forward to following their journey.", said Jesper Wiberg, Senior Vice President Corporate Banking at DNB.

ABOUT LYVIA GROUP:

Lyvia Group develops and delivers business critical and growth enabling software and services to customers all over the world. We build solutions based on our own IP and partner with leading industry providers to evolve our customers' digitalisation.

Read more about Lyvia Group here: https://lyviagroup.com/

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Erik Mårtensson, Chief Investment Officer

erik.martensson@lyviagroup.com

+46 (0) 70 458 25 65

Daria Hyppa, Investor Relations Manager

daria.hyppa@lyviagroup.com

+46 (0) 76 307 40 20

