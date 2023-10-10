Das Instrument 13F FR0000031684 ROTHSCHILD + CO. INH.EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2023

The instrument 13F FR0000031684 ROTHSCHILD + CO. INH.EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2023



Das Instrument 0TA CA8934631091 TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2023

The instrument 0TA CA8934631091 TRANSALTA RENEWABLES INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2023



Das Instrument 63Q AU0000028706 TYMLEZ GROUP LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2023

The instrument 63Q AU0000028706 TYMLEZ GROUP LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2023



Das Instrument VANA US00762U2006 ADVANTEST ADR NEW/1 O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 10.10.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 11.10.2023

The instrument VANA US00762U2006 ADVANTEST ADR NEW/1 O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 10.10.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 11.10.2023

