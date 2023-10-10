Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
WKN: A0MQXL | ISIN: SE0002016261 | Ticker-Symbol: V38
Frankfurt
17.03.22
20:00 Uhr
0,464 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
10.10.2023 | 08:22
181 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) receives observation status (521/23)

On April 6, 2023, EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a
press release with information that the Company intended to apply for delisting
of its shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On October 6, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information that
the Company has applied for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq First North
Growth Market. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if the issuer has disclosed its intention to delist its
financial instruments from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) (EOS, ISIN code SE0002016261, order book ID
041064) shall be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
