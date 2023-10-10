XNK Therapeutics AB: XNK Therapeutics receives funding from Sweden's innovation agency Vinnova

HUDDINGE, Sweden, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XNK Therapeutics AB ("XNK") today announced that it has applied for and been granted funding by Sweden's innovation agency Vinnova. The grant consists of SME support through the Competence Center for Next-generation NK Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapy (NextGenNK). The competence center is coordinated by the Karolinska Institutet and XNK has been a member since the center's inception in 2020. The funding amounts to up to 1.7 million SEK over two years and will be used in a specific preclinical program in XNK's project portfolio.

About XNK Therapeutics AB

XNK Therapeutics is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on bringing new and more effective treatments to cancer patients. The company is at the forefront of autologous NK cell-based cell therapy development with a proprietary technology platform and a pipeline spanning both hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The most advanced product, evencaleucel, is in phase II studies in combination with the CD38 antibody isatuximab targeting multiple myeloma. Other programs include XNK02 in AML, currently in advanced preclinical studies in collaboration with MD Anderson Cancer Center, XNK03 in bladder cancer, currently in preclinical studies in collaboration with the Karolinska University Hospital and XNK04 in preclinical studies in collaboration with a global pharma. XNK's efforts are supported by a dedicated team that include world-renowned NK cell experts and by an approved in-house GMP facility. XNK Therapeutics is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. For more info, please visit www.xnktherapeutics.com.

About NextGenNK

NextGenNK is a Competence Center for the development of next generation NK cell-based cancer immunotherapies. The Center is coordinated by Karolinska Institutet and collaborates with the Karolinska University Hospital and prominent national and international industrial partners. The Center was launched in 2020, and is jointly funded by Karolinska Institutet, the Industrial partners, and Vinnova, Sweden's innovation agency.

