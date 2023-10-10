Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
10.10.23
08:00 Uhr
1,096 Euro
+0,016
+1,48 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0821,12808:40
Dow Jones News
10.10.2023 | 08:31
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024 
10-Oct-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION 
 
Directorate Change 
Chief Financial Officer to Step Down in 2024 
Dublin/London, 10 October 2023: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn", "the Company" or "the Group") (Euronext Dublin: C5H / LSE: 
CRN), a leading Irish homebuilding company, today announces that Shane Doherty has informed the Board of his intention 
to step down from his role as Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") of Cairn. 
Shane will leave Cairn in the second half of 2024, after serving more than four years in his role. He will remain with 
Cairn for a transition period of up to six months beyond his contractual six month notice period, to ensure an orderly 
succession and support the Company with a smooth transition of responsibilities to his successor after their 
commencement in the role. 
The Board will commence a search process for a new CFO imminently. 
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer of Cairn, commented: "I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to serve as 
CFO at Cairn and work closely with the many talented people throughout the business. Cairn has an exciting long-term 
outlook, and I am very proud of the progress that we have made during my time with the business." 
John Reynolds, Chairman of the Board of Cairn, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I wish to express my gratitude to 
Shane for his contribution over the past number of years. The health of the business and our financial position today 
is testament to his diligence, hard work and commitment to Cairn. In light of Shane's extended notice period, there 
will be plenty of time to wish him well at a later date." 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer of Cairn, commented: "On behalf of all of us at Cairn, I would like to 
sincerely thank Shane for his immense contribution as CFO. Shane has played a central role in our growth and success 
over the last number of years, as we've positioned the business to deliver on the next stage of our journey. Shane's 
dedication to Cairn and our stakeholders is reflected in his willingness to stay beyond his notice period to ensure a 
well-planned transition." 
 
For further information, contact: 
Cairn Homes plc     +353 1 696 4600 
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary 
Michael Stanley, Chief Executive Officer 
Shane Doherty, Chief Financial Officer 
Declan Murray, Head of Finance and Treasury 
Drury Communications     +353 1 260 5000 
Billy Murphy 
Claire Rowley 
Gavin McLoughlin 
 
Notes to Editors 
Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable 
new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We 
strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is 
expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c. 
16,300 unit landbank across 35 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area 
("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  276868 
EQS News ID:  1744849 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1744849&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.