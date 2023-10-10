In the first week of October, average prices in most European electricity markets were below €85/MWh and lower than the previous week - but in some hours and markets, prices exceeded €200/MWh.Solar photovoltaic, solar thermoelectric and wind energy production In the week of October 2, solar energy production decreased in all analyzed markets compared to the previous week. The German market registered the largest drop, which was 28%. In the other markets, the decrease in solar energy production ranged from 9.1% in Portugal to 4.3% in France. Solar energy production is expected to decrease in all ...

