Valmet Oyj: Valmet to supply a biomass power plant to Göteborg Energi in Sweden

ESPOO, Finland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet will supply a biomass plant to Göteborg Energi AB in Gothenburg, Sweden. Göteborg Energi is building a new plant to produce energy and district heat from renewable and recovered sources by 2025.

The order will be included in Valmet's orders received of the fourth quarter 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

"The new plant is a milestone for us and the last step in our conversion of district heating. With the new facility, we will get rid of natural gas and can offer our customers 100% renewable and recovered energy in our district heating. We look forward to cooperating with Valmet in this key project," says Per-Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Göteborg Energi.

"We are very proud to continue our long and close cooperation with Göteborg Energi. The plant itself will certainly be a state-of-the-art showcase of how sustainable resources can be turned into energy with the highest efficiency. It is great to work together with Göteborg Energi and take its operations forward," says Antti Laaksonlaita, Director, Energy Plant Solutions, Valmet.

Information about Valmet's delivery

Valmet's delivery will include a 140 MWth Valmet BFB Boiler plant utilizing bubbling fluidized bed technology as well as a flue gas cleaning system and a flue gas condensing system. The primary fuels will include forest residues and recycled wood chips. Start-up of the plant is scheduled for 2025.

Additionally, Valmet will deliver a boiler building and piping to connect the new boiler to the existing steam turbine. Operations and maintenance services including Valmet Industrial Internet solutions will maximize reliability and optimize performance, thereby ensuring safe and more sustainable production throughout the plant lifecycle.

Illustration of the Göteborg Energi's biomass power plant. Photo: Göteborg Energi

Information about the customer Göteborg Energi AB

Göteborg Energi AB is fully owned by the city of Gothenburg in Sweden. Besides developing and supplying new solutions within energy production and broadband connections, the company is also working toward a bigger goal - a sustainable Gothenburg. Göteborg Energi has almost 1,000 employees who work to make the city more sustainable.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our 17,500 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. Valmet's net sales in 2022 were approximately EUR 5.1 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

