u-blox AG: u-blox introduces new functionally safe end-to-end positioning solution for autonomous driving



10.10.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST





u-blox introduces new functionally safe end-to-end positioning solution for autonomous driving u-blox u-safe is a pre-certified ISO-26262/ASIL-B end-to-end positioning solution based on market-proven safe components already extensively tested in actual autonomous driving conditions. It can be seamlessly integrated into future-proof advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) architectures, significantly minimizing time to market. Thalwil, Switzerland - October 10, 2023 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global provider of leading positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has introduced u-safe , a comprehensive functional safety solution for vehicle positioning, designed to accelerate the adoption of autonomous vehicles. u-safe makes clever use of components that are proven in automotive driver navigation systems to offer Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs an advanced driver automated and assistance systems (ADAS) positioning solution that already has a worldwide track record of reliability and safety. Typical use cases include ADAS Level 3 and above applications requiring high-integrity and functional safety features. In addition, ADAS Level 2+ applications can also benefit from this solution to ensure that those systems are future proof and ready for a transition into higher levels of automation. u-blox is the only supplier in the market today to offer a functional-safety-and-SOTIF compliant safe end-to-end positioning solution combining proprietary hardware with customized software and correction service. u-safe is therefore simplifying the automotive supply chain with a comprehensive solution for customers working on ADAS up to SAE Level 5. The company aims with this new solution to take Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) localization to a new level. Integrated into ADAS and autonomous driving stacks, u-safe represents an additional layer of safety by offering functional safety (ISO-26262 standard), high-integrity and trustworthy positioning solution, for highly automated and autonomous driving markets. u-safe ensures ASIL-B GNSS localization for highly sophisticated safe automotive systems and incorporates u-blox's ninth generation GNSS technology platform, featuring A9 ASIL-B chipset and module, PointSafe - which capitalizes on GMV's high accuracy and safe correction service and on-board safe position engine -, the u-blox Thingstream IoT platform delivering services to the OEM backend, as well as customized integration support. "Autonomous driving represents the most significant revolution in the automotive industry. While humans deal with risks daily, accidents involving autonomous vehicles have far-reaching consequences. Ensuring safety is paramount. Undoubtedly, the foremost requirement for customer acceptance and widespread deployment of automated driving systems is to ensure safety," says Peter Kalinowski, Director of Product Management for Safety Critical Products, u-blox. "Our mission is to deliver the next generation of seamless, safe positioning solutions that enable vehicle autonomy." The u-blox u-safe solution introduction follows the recently announced partnership with GMV (www.gmv.com), a company leader in navigation providing solutions for connected and autonomous vehicles. u-blox and GMV joined forces as two pioneers in functional safety with market-proven components in pursuit of the same goal: to bring functional safe E2E positioning solutions to the automotive industry for mass-market applications. Years of research and development have now culminated in a mature solution for highly automated and autonomous driving. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. ( www.u-blox.com ) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing Mobile +41 76 436 0788 natacha.seitz@u-blox.com



