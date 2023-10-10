NHPC has launched a tender to select developers for 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable power from renewable energy projects with storage systems across India. Developers can submit online bids until Nov. 13.From pv magazine India NHPC has launched a tender to select developers to set up interstate transmission grid-connected renewables projects coupled with energy storage systems to supply 1.5 GW of firm, dispatchable renewables. The projects can be developed anywhere in India, on land identified and arranged by the developers. These are to be set up on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis. NHPC will purchase ...

