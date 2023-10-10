Fortanix Data Security Manager Now Offers External Key Management For All Google Workspace Apps That Use Client-Side Encryption

Fortanix Inc., the data security company and pioneer of Confidential Computing, today announced new capabilities for Fortanix Data Security Manager (DSM) to help public and private organizations address growing data sovereignty requirements globally. Available now, the existing and new features deliver several key capabilities, including support for sovereign cloud, storing keys in sovereign boundaries, anonymization of private data, centralized control to manage access and enforce consistent policies across hybrid and multicloud environments, and more, all delivered via an intuitive user experience.

Organizations around the globe are taking urgent steps to meet strict, complex, and changing data sovereignty regulations. According to a Gartner report, "Particularly in Europe, but also in other regions, governments are becoming increasingly concerned due to tightening privacy and data protection regulations impacting data sovereignty, data control, technological sovereignty and their dependence on foreign cloud infrastructure providers."*

Complying with multitude of mandates is a major challenge for organizations, but Fortanix makes it easy for them to ensure compliance over sensitive data, while also bolstering security. The Fortanix flagship DSM offering can be provisioned within customers' sovereign regions, enabling them to have a dedicated solution that meets regulations in their legislative jurisdictions.

"Data sovereignty goes beyond just where data resides; it is a multi-layered approach that encompasses data security, protection, and privacy. Fortanix's existing and new capabilities exemplify our commitment to expanding and enhancing DSM to deliver the most advanced data security and privacy solution to organizations around the globe," said Faiyaz Shahpurwala, chief product and strategy officer at Fortanix. "Security and data teams can now maintain greater international and cross-border security, compliance, and control over their data with a unified platform that is powered by confidential computing and validated by the highest industry certifications."

"Data sovereignty, data privacy and compliance with regulations such as GDPR and Schrems II are an integral part of our work in behavioral research," said Raj Jagesar, project lead for the Digital Phenotyping Research Program (Behapp) at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. "With Fortanix DSM's External Key Manager for Google Cloud, we have full control over our encryption keys not just for compliance purposes, but also to mitigate any security risks related to sensitive personal data."

Fortanix DSM's key data sovereignty capabilities include:

Full control over key generation and lifecycle management for hybrid, multicloud environments with natively integrated KMS and FIPS 140-2 Level 3 HSM

The ability to store encryption keys separate from data and within sovereign regions

Enforced least privileged data access with RBAC and Quorum Controls to support Zero Trust architecture

Crypto agility with rapid migration to latest approved quantum-proof cryptographic algorithms

Format-preserving encryption to anonymize sensitive data at ingestion or creation before sharing across pipelines and workflows to keep it private, usable, and compliant

Native database encryption to manage and store the keys required to encrypt all databases, including Oracle, SQL Server, MongoDB, PostGres, MySQL, Maria DB, IBM DB2, and more

Joint VMware and Fortanix solution for scalable data protection and compliance for VMware Sovereign cloud environments

Sovereign support for Google Cloud services/offerings in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in partnership with SITE and CNTXT

Confidential data search, enabling users to quickly search for regulated data in encrypted databases at terabyte scale

Customer choice of deployment models: on-premises, virtual appliances running in private or public cloud, or a fully managed SaaS across multiple global regions

Fortanix Expands Client-Side Encryption to Gmail

Fortanix has added support for client-side encryption of Gmail messages, rounding out its offering as an external key manager for organizations working in the Google Workspace ecosystem. This means that data will never be sent from a knowledge worker end point such as an employee laptop without it being encrypted while in transit, boosting data privacy and security across the organization.

Fortanix now offers key management for all Google Workspace applications that use client-side encryption, including Docs, Sheets, Calendar, and now Gmail. This enables Fortanix customers who use Google Workspace to create, store, and manage encryption keys themselves, and not through Google.

Meet with Fortanix at it-sa Expo&Congress 2023

Fortanix will once again have a presence at it-sa Expo&Congress 2023, Europe's largest trade event for IT security. The event takes place Oct. 10-12 at Exhibition Centre Nuremberg in Nuremberg, Germany. Fortanix team members will be on hand in Hall 7, booth number 7-627.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the it-sa Expo&Congress website.

