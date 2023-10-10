Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation - European Union New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual Benchmark Bonds
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, October 10
Pre-Stabilisation notice
10 October 2023
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
European Union
New long 20-year & Tap Oct-2026 dual benchmark bonds
Commerzbank AG (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
European Union
Guarantor (if any):
none
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR 4billion 2044 Notes
EUR 2026 Tap Notes
Description:
EUR Fixed Rate RegS bearer bonds
Offer price:
tbc
Other offer terms:
maturies 4thApril 2044 and 5thOctober 2026 (tap), backed by the European Union Member States and EU budget, settlement 17thOctober 2023
Stabilisation:
Stabilsation Coordinator
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank AG
Deutsche Bank
Goldman Sachs
JP Morgan
Société Générale
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
10thOctober 2023
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities)
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
Luxembourg SE
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
END
