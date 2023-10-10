Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) (the "Company" or "Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce the launch of its integrated charging software solution, Eevion. The new cloud-based platform integrates the Hypercharge EV charging network into any app, platform, or system, offering a unified and seamless charging experience for users of parking apps, fleet management, loyalty programs, building management, and other interfaces.

Recognizing the importance of simplifying the charging experience to further support adoption of electric vehicles, Hypercharge is proud to launch Eevion in collaboration with its Preferred Partners, ParkCo and Precise ParkLink. ParkCo is a property technology company offering parking access and revenue control systems (PARCS) that leverage internet of things (IoT) sensor technology. Precise ParkLink is a vertically integrated, full-service parking and mobility solutions provider, supplying cutting-edge technology and management services.

With the power of Eevion, users of the ParkCo GO and Parkedin apps have the ability to pay for their parking and charging session in one seamless transaction.

Access to Hypercharge charging stations will be available by the end of 2023 via the ParkCo GO mobile application for both iOS and Android platforms at designated parking facilities that utilize ParkCo's parking technology.

Availability at select Precise ParkLink-managed parking lots will also launch by the end of 2023 and users will have access to Hypercharge charging stations in Precise ParkLink-managed parking lots via the Parkedin mobile app.

"We are delighted to partner with ParkCo and Precise ParkLink for the launch of Eevion as these pioneering parking companies both proudly showcase the flexibility and capabilities of the Eevion platform," said Rob Boyko, Head of Product & Operations at Hypercharge. "Together, we're revolutionizing how businesses and consumers interact with EV charging infrastructure by integrating all charging functionalities directly into existing systems for a harmonized experience."

"We're excited to join forces with Hypercharge in the rollout of their game changing Eevion software integrated into the ParkCo GO app," said Bryan Hopps, CEO of ParkCo. "The addition of Eevion to our parking technology enables enhanced, comprehensive mobility services that adapt to the evolving needs of the modern driver. It's not merely about finding a parking spot anymore; it's about enabling a seamless, all-in-one interaction with the entire parking and charging ecosystem."

"Revolutionizing the future of mobility is a shared vision, and Precise ParkLink is thrilled to be a partner in bringing Hypercharge's Eevion integrated charging software solution to select Precise ParkLink-managed parking lots by the end of 2023," said Luigi Lato, Chief Operating Officer at Precise ParkLink. "Ushering in a new era of seamless mobility, customers can now pay for their parking and charging sessions through the Parkedin mobile app. Together, we are electrifying the future of parking and making sustainable transportation accessible for all."

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (OTCQB: HCNWF) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/.

