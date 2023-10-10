State-of-the-art planning solution implemented by The Logic Factory empowers Glencore to make data-driven decisions that provide even greater efficiencies.

Advanced analytics offer valuable insights into Glencore's operations.

The project set new standards for addressing complexities and reaching goals across the commodities industry.

The Logic Factory announces a go-live with Glencore, a global leader in diversified natural resource commodities.

The Logic Factory announces successful go-live at Glencore's Zinc and Lead operations to tackle planning complexities of feed mix in the mining industry to maximize profit. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Glencore partnered with The Logic Factory to implement integrated planning. The collaboration enhances planning across all aspects of the business, including supply and production.

The partnership will enable Glencore to take advantage of the latest algorithms configured by The Logic Factory in order to simulate multiple scenarios and implement the most effective outcome for the business.

"The adaptability of the solution coupled with support from The Logic Factory team delivered increased efficiency and flexibility that are crucial to our business. The collaboration has empowered us to streamline planning processes and make fast, data-driven decisions."

- Jonathan Haynes, Asset Manager, Glencore -

Modelling the physical and chemical flow of material through the smelter network can be complex. The solution was instrumental in accommodating the unique constraints, regulations, and specifications and allows for accurate representation of the process. There is accurate planning for transportation, multi-step blending, and consumption of raw materials.

Integrated decision making and projections across shipment and production plans were critical tasks. Glencore now has even greater connectivity across the zinc smelting operations, providing planners with the necessary information to analyze and optimize shipment plans, consumption plans, and future movements.

Glencore can now quickly adapt plans and strategies to mitigate the impact of volatile market conditions.

"A key aspect of this collaboration was gaining visibility along Glencore's entire supply chain. By integrating advanced data analytics and with our help, Glencore gained even greater insights into the value stream, from raw materials and smelting to transportation and trading. Enhanced visibility powers proactive decision-making, bottleneck identification, optimal resource allocation, and reduced supply chain inefficiencies."

- Rudi de Loor, Director of Delivery, The Logic Factory -

The partnership addresses multifaceted complexities in the commodities market. Glencore's expertise as a major producer and marketer and The Logic Factory's implementation of advanced supply chain technologies delivered a robust system. The project set new standards for addressing complexities and optimizing decision-making.

About Glencore:

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonization while meeting the energy needs of today.

With around 140,000 employees and contractors and a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, our marketing and industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 40 offices.

Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative.

We recognize our responsibility to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement by decarbonizing our own operational footprint. We believe that we should take a holistic approach and have considered our commitment through the lens of our global industrial emissions. Against a 2019 baseline, we are committed to reducing our Scope 1, 2 and 3 industrial emissions by 15% by the end of 2026, 50% by the end of 2035 and we have an ambition to achieve net zero industrial emissions by the end of 2050. For more detail see our 2022 Climate Report on the publication page of our website at glencore.com/publications.

About The Logic Factory:

The Logic Factory (TLF) is a global supply chain planning and optimization consultancy whose mission is to help customers make lasting performance improvements and realize value within their operations. TLF offers high-quality planning, scheduling, and optimization solutions in the domains of manufacturing and supply chain, logistics, and workforce. A dedicated, highly qualified team of consultants provides ongoing, continuous services in the form of hosting, maintenance, and support. With a firm belief in building long-term relationships based on mutual trust, TLF works in partnership with customers to drive business growth, ensuring operational goals are met within the most cost-effective framework. TLF is headquartered in the Netherlands and has offices in India, the United States, and the United Kingdom, providing customers with global coverage.

For more information, visit www.thelogicfactory.com.

