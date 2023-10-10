Anzeige
Dienstag, 10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 10:36
Aon Transforms Reinsurance Claims Processing with Appian

Aon achieves increased agility through scalable, secure, end-to-end process automation

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) today announced that Aon (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, digitised and automated its reinsurance claims process using The Appian Platform.

Starting in 2018, Aon's Reinsurance Solutions initiated an operational transformation program, making adjustments to daily roles and responsibilities for Aon's staff worldwide and introducing new business processes and corresponding changes to critical business applications. Leveraging the 8-week Appian Guarantee, Aon deployed a new claims workflow application to support the transformation, enabling colleagues to shift their focus to client advocacy and enhanced service delivery.

"We were facing a complex business problem and wanted to change our operating model by centralising more transaction processes. However, traditional development methods lacked the capacity and time required for this transformation," said Bob Olson, Chief Information Officer, Reinsurance Solutions, Aon. "Appian not only enabled fast and efficient low-code development, but has helped us to reimagine our processes entirely through automation."

By automating workflows with Appian, Aon can effectively measure and monitor process performance, drive continuous improvement, and enable staff to focus on high-value tasks helping clients shape better decisions. Leveraging Appian's prebuilt plug-ins and API framework, Aon seamlessly combines vast amounts of previously siloed data and logic, accelerating the creation of new claims workflows across the enterprise while leveraging existing algorithms, claims, and billing logic.

"Aon has achieved operational efficiency through well-designed and automated business processes," said Pavel Zamudio Ramirez, Chief Customer Officer, Appian. "Appian's Customer Success team collaborated with Aon to rapidly deploy business capabilities, enabling Aon to efficiently innovate on the front end using the latest web and mobile interfaces while leveraging powerful capabilities on the back end through API integration."

Watch this video to learn more about Aon's transformation journey with Appian.

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimise even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organisations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimise operations-resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.


Appian helps organizations build apps and workflows rapidly, with a low-code automation platform. Combining people, technologies, and data in a single workflow, Appian can help companies maximize their resources and improve business results. Many of the world's largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. To learn more, visit www.appian.com.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240674/Aon_The_Appian_Platform.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2240821/AON_Appian_social_card_UK.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1488235/Appian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aon-transforms-reinsurance-claims-processing-with-appian-301949941.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
