Tim Grant, CEO of Deus X Capital and Former Galaxy Executive, Joins Hilbert Group Board

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) Hilbert Group AB, the Nasdaq First North listed investment firm (ticker Hilb B) specializing in quantitative trading in digital asset markets, will appoint Tim Grant to the board in accordance with a proposal by the founders of Hilbert Group who control approx. 62 percent of the votes in the company.

Tim Grant recently became CEO of Deus X Capital, a newly launched $1 billion investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, venture building and fund allocation in the digital asset, blockchain, fintech and institutional capital markets sectors. Deus X Capital is a shareholder in Hilbert Group and Deus X CIO, Stuart Connolly, is already a member of the Board of Directors in Hilbert Group AB. Tim and Stuart are also Chairman and CEO, respectively, of Alpha Lab 40, an institutional-grade digital asset market maker and liquidity provider.

Tim has a distinguished background and brings deep experience in both traditional finance and the blockchain/crypto industry. Prior to co-founding Deus X, he was Head of EMEA at Galaxy Digital, a leading investor and operator in the digital asset ecosystem with assets under management of more than $2.3 billion. Other roles Tim has held include CEO of SIX Digital Exchange, Founder and CEO of DrumG Technologies and Managing Director at both UBS Investment Bank and UBS O'Connor, the multi-strategy hedge fund.

"Since 2017, Hilbert's focus has been to attract the industry's best talent; as such, we are incredibly excited for Tim to join our board," said Dr. Niclas Sandström, Hilbert Group's CEO. "Tim has significant experience at a senior level on both the sell-side and buy-side, a track record of building and leading successful blockchain businesses, and is an industry thought-leader. We look forward to working with Tim as we continue to capitalize on our sustained growth and further position Hilbert as a leading digital assets investment solutions provider for institutional investors."

Speaking on his appointment, Tim said: "Institutionalization of the digital asset space is gaining momentum and I strongly believe that Hilbert Group is on its way to becoming a leading international investment and trading firm servicing institutional investors. Hilbert stands out as one of the very best firms in terms of investment process, operational excellence and corporate governance and I very much look forward to working with the Board of Directors and the management team to realise the significant potential."

Hilbert Group's intention is to convene an EGM in November at which Tim Grant will be elected to the Board of Directors.

About Deus X

Deus X is a specialist investment and operating company focused on private equity, venture capital, and venture build opportunities in the capital markets, fintech and digital assets sectors. Deus X leverages its unique expertise, extensive network, and diverse capabilities to foster lasting value within the financial technology sector. Deus X invests globally and has a presence in Malta, London and the UAE.

For more information, visit: www.deusx.capital.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.



Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Eminova Fondkommission (phone +46 8 684 211 10 | adviser@eminova.se ) as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

