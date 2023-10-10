Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Octa Homes, a notable player in the manufactured housing industry, has achieved a significant milestone by swiftly finishing construction of The Vibe @ I69 manufactured housing development within a mere four months. This accomplishment is setting new benchmarks in the manufactured housing market.

The Vibe @ I69, a manufactured housing community located in the Houston ETJ, initiated construction on June 7th, 2023, and has garnered attention for its exceptionally rapid progress. In an industry where projects of this magnitude typically require more than eight months for completion, Octa Homes is redefining expectations by completing this development in just four months.

Mayer Husain, CEO of Octa Homes, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "Our team's dedication and determination have enabled this remarkable feat. Completing The Vibe @ I69 with both speed and quality underscores our commitment to addressing housing challenges. We aspire to set new standards in the manufactured housing market, motivating us to create similar high-quality communities."

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on June 7th, 2023, with Octa Homes Senior Management and key stakeholders in attendance. On August 15th, 2023, The Vibe @ I69 received a Will-Serve letter for water and sewer from the MUD, along with a Certificate of Completion issued on August 18th, 2023.

The strategic location of The Vibe @ I69, situated along the I69 highway and a mere 15-minute drive from Houston's George Bush International Airport, enhances its appeal. This development provides a much-needed housing solution in Montgomery County, one of the nation's fastest-growing counties.

Octa Homes is actively involved in four projects within Montgomery County, including The Vibe at I69, the Vibe at OAKS, the Vibe at 1485, and the Vibe at 494. These communities cater to the increasing demand for high-quality manufactured housing in the region, with additional developments in Dallas MSA, Corpus Christi MSA, and Katy, TX.

Each of Octa Homes' communities prioritizes safety and convenience, featuring paved roads, curb and gutter infrastructure, street lights, and underground utilities, creating welcoming environments for residents.

With a development portfolio spanning over 11.6 million square feet of land and 1,700+ pads, Octa Homes remains committed to addressing the pressing need for quality housing solutions in the region.

The completion of The Vibe @ I69 underscores Octa Homes' unwavering dedication to providing high-quality manufactured housing options, contributing to efforts to alleviate the country's housing crisis.

