GHK Capital Partners LP Completes Acquisition of JohnsByrne

GREENWICH, CT / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / GHK Capital Partners LP ("GHK"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it completed the acquisition of JohnsByrne (the "Company"), based in Niles, IL. Founded in 1959, JohnsByrne is a leading provider of premium folding carton packaging and specialty print solutions serving a diverse set of consumer end markets. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

GHK's acquisition of JohnsByrne will empower the Company to continue its pursuit of future organic and inorganic growth endeavors, while also advancing and diversifying its product portfolio and customer-centric sales strategy.

Gil Klemann, Managing Partner of GHK, said, "We highly value our relationship with, and the trust of, the Gustafson family as we embark on our partnership with JohnsByrne. We are honored to continue the Company's legacy of quality, innovation, and customer service in the premium packaging market and believe JohnsByrne is an exciting platform well-equipped for substantial organic growth."

"We are thrilled to enter into a partnership with GHK, an organization that aligns with our vision for the future expansion of JohnsByrne, as well as our unwavering dedication to our customers, employees, and suppliers," said JohnsByrne CEO Corey Gustafson. "During the past 64 years, we have been fortunate to build a client list that includes some of the most prestigious corporate brands in the country, creating memorable and distinctive packaging solutions that elevate their brand presence. Now, our new partnership with GHK will bring exciting new strategic and financial capabilities to our business. Together with GHK, we will be able to further strengthen our ability to deliver even more on our promise to 'press the limits' of packaging innovation and performance."

JohnsByrne was advised by Deloitte Corporate Finance LLC and represented by Vedder Price PC. GHK was advised by Mesirow Financial, Inc. and represented by Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP.

About JohnsByrne

Founded in 1959 in Chicago, JohnsByrne is a leading manufacturer of premium folding carton packaging and specialty print solutions. The Company sells to a diverse set of health and beauty, consumer, entertainment, spirits, and financial services customers throughout North America. Over its more than six-decade history, JohnsByrne has established a strong reputation for delivering best-in-class customer service, packaging design innovation, and consistent quality. To learn more about JohnsByrne, please visit www.johnsbyrne.com.

About GHK Capital Partners LP

GHK is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on making control investments in industrial companies across North America. For more information about GHK, please visit www.ghk.com.

