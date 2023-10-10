The French government has issued a long-awaited decree to expand the maximum permitted distance between members of energy communities from 2 km to 20 km.From pv magazine France The French government has officially approved the anticipated decree to increase the maximum distance between members of energy communities for self-consumption from 2 km to 20 km. Under the new regulations, collective self-consumption initiatives can expand up to 10 km in peri-urban regions and up to 20 kilometers in rural areas. This perimeter specifies the distance between the two farthest participants within an energy ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...