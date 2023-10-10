Nepra Foods Announces Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Nepra Foods Inc. (the "Company" or "Nepra") (CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6)(OTC PINK:NPRFF) announces that further to its news releases dated August 9, 2023, August 15, 2023, August 31, 2023 and September 19, 2023, the Company's principal regulator, the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC"), has issued a cease trade order (the "CTO") to the Company as a result of the Company's inability to file its annual audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2023, its interim financial report for the period ended June 30, 2023, the related management's discussion and analysis for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023, and the required CEO and CFO certifications of annual and interim filings for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and June 30, 2023 (collectively, the "Required Filings") by the applicable filing deadlines.

The CTO prohibits the trading by any person of any securities of the Company in each jurisdiction in Canada in which the Company is a reporting issuer, including trades in the Company's common shares made through the Canadian Securities Exchange, for as long as the CTO remains in effect. The CTO provides an exception for beneficial security holders of the Company who are not currently (and who were not as of October 6, 2023) insiders or control persons of the Company and who sell securities of the Company acquired before October 6, 2023, if both of the following criteria are met: (i) the sale is made through a "foreign organized regulated market", as defined in section 1.1 of the Universal Market Integrity Rules of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, and (ii) the sale is made through an investment dealer registered in a jurisdiction of Canada in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

The CTO will remain in place until such time as the Required Filings have been filed, following which the Company expects that the BCSC will revoke the CTO. The Company is continuing to make efforts to file the Required Filings as soon as possible. The Company will endeavor to issue regular news releases to keep the investing public apprised of the situation and the progress of its audit and filing efforts.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy should be easy. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food should be allergen-free so that everyone in the family can enjoy eating it together. Plant-based foods can offer high-quality nutrition and taste great while maintaining a low-carb profile. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

