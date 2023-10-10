Meridian Mining UK S: Meridian Announces Appointment of New Independent Director

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Meridian Mining UK S (TSX:MNO)(OTCQX:MRRDF)(Frankfurt/Tradegate:2MM) ("Meridian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Neil Gregson as a new independent director to the Board of Directors (the "Board"), with immediate effect.

Mr. Gregson has over 30 years' experience of investing in mining and oil and gas companies. From 2010 to 2020 he was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Asset Management where, as a member of the equity team, he was a portfolio manager investing in mining and energy companies globally. Prior to that, from 1990 to 2009 he was Head of Emerging Markets and Related Sector Funds (including natural resource funds) at Credit Suisse Asset Management. Mr. Gregson previously held various positions at mining companies, including a role as a mining investment analyst at Gold Fields of South Africa. Mr. Gregson has a BSc (Hons) Mining Engineering from Nottingham University. He became an associate of the Institute of Investment Management and Research of London in 1994. He holds a Diploma in Business Management from Damelin College, Johannesburg (1988) and a Mine Managers Certificate of Competency, South Africa (1985). Mr. Gregson, who is based in the UK, is also a director of Atalaya Mining Plc and Uranium Royalty Corp.

Ms. Susanne Sesselmann, Interim Independent Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, comments: "The Board and Management of Meridian is delighted to welcome Mr. Neil Gregson in its Team as new Independent Director. Neil's background as a mining engineer, in combination with his broad experience in financing and managing natural resources projects worldwide will strongly contribute to the further development of Meridian's flagship Cabaçal and its exploration assets, whilst at the same time strengthening Meridian's visibility at the European investor markets".

The Company also announces that effective October 6, 2023, the Company's ISIN has changed to GB00BR3SVZ18. Concurrently, the Company's CUSIP has also changed to G60187 138. The change is due to the Company's 2017 change in jurisdiction from the Netherlands to United Kingdom, which resulted in the Company's previous ISIN and CUSIP numbers issued by the Netherlands recently becoming inactive. There is no change in the Company's name, trading symbol or share capital.

About Meridian

Meridian Mining UK S is focused on:

The development and exploration of the advanced stage Cabaçal VMS gold-copper project;

Regional scale exploration of the Cabaçal VMS belt;

Exploration in the Jaurú & Araputanga Greenstone belts (the above all located in the State of Mato Grosso, Brazil); and

Advancing the portfolio of exploration projects in the State of Rondônia, Brazil.

Cabaçal is a gold-copper-silver rich VMS deposit with the potential to be a standalone mine within the 50km VMS belt. Cabaçal's base and precious metal-rich mineralization is hosted by volcanogenic type, massive, semi-massive, stringer, and disseminated sulphides within deformed metavolcanic-sedimentary rocks. A later-stage gold overprint event has emplaced high-grade gold mineralization.

The Cabaçal Mineral Resource estimate consists of Indicated resources of 52.9 million tonnes at 0.6g/t gold, 0.3% copper and 1.4g/t silver and Inferred resources of 10.3 million tonnes at 0.7g/t gold, 0.2% copper & 1.1g/t silver (at a 0.3 g/t gold equivalent cut-off grade), including a higher-grade near-surface zone supporting a starter pit.

The Preliminary Economic Assessment technical report (the "PEA Technical Report") dated March 30, 2023, entitled: "Cabaçal Gold-Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Preliminary Economic Assessment, Mato Grosso, Brazil" outlines a base case after-tax NPV5 of USD 573 million and 58.4% IRR from a pre-production capital cost of USD 180 million, leading to capital repayment in 10.6 months (assuming metals price scenario of USD 1,650 per ounces of gold, USD 3.59 per pound of copper, and USD 21.35 per ounce of silver). Cabaçal has a low All-in-Sustaining-Cost of USD 671 per ounce gold equivalent for the first five years, driven by high metallurgical recovery, a low life-of-mine strip ratio of 2.1:1, and the low operating cost environment of Brazil (see press release dated March 6, 2023).

Readers are encouraged to read the PEA Technical Report in its entirety. The PEA Technical Report may be found on the Company's website at www.meridianmining.co and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.ca.

The qualified persons for the PEA Technical Report are: Robert Raponi (P. Eng), Principal Metallurgist with Ausenco Engineering), Scott Elfen (P. E.), Global Lead Geotechnical and Civil Services with Ausenco Engineering), Simon Tear (PGeo, EurGeol), Principal Geological Consultant of H&SC, Marcelo Batelochi, (MAusIMM, CP Geo), Geological Consultant of MB Geologia Ltda, Joseph Keane (Mineral Processing Engineer; P.E), of SGS, and Guilherme Gomides Ferreira (Mine Engineer MAIG) of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining UK S

Ms. Susanne Sesselmann

Interim Chairwoman

Meridian Mining UK S

Email: info@meridianmining.net.br

Ph: +1 (778) 715-6410 (PST)

Qualified Person

Mr. Erich Marques, B.Sc., MAIG, Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and verified the technical information in this news release.

