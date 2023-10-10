On World Mental Health Day, BHG Financial Teams Up with the Kevin Love Fund to Expand Their Free SEL Curriculum to Florida Schools

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / The theme of this year's World Mental Health Day is "Mental health is a universal right." With that in mind, BHG Financial (BHG) has taken the first steps into building a relationship with the Kevin Love Fund (KLF), beginning with a $25,000 donation to the mental health foundation.









The Kevin Love Fund was formed by five-time NBA all-star and current professional basketball player, Kevin Love, in 2018. The non-profit organization is dedicated to breaking the stigma around mental health and ensuring people have the emotional and physical support they need.

"Mental health isn't just an athlete thing. What you do for a living doesn't have to define who you are. This is an everyone thing," stated Love.

After hearing Kevin's story about his own courage to bring awareness to this topic, BHG leadership was inspired to reach out. The similarities between the professional sports world and the business world and the importance of mental health are predominantly what drew BHG to the cause.

"Achieving business success is very similar to sports success. The pressure is heavy, the stakes are extremely high, and the stress can wreak havoc on a person's mental health," says Al Crawford, co-founder. "As a driven and competitive company, we want to make sure our employees are taken care of - a healthy team is needed in any industry."

BHG has always believed that the health of its people determines the health of the organization, designating specific teams to help build programs and benefits that ensure their employees have the support they need. These include "Wellness Weekends," free counseling sessions, 100% coverage of health insurance premiums, and more.

"We wanted to ensure that our people had both the outlets and information they need to feel supported, and we wanted to somehow extend that care to our communities," said Tyler Crawford, COO. "The Kevin Love Fund is a perfect fit."

BHG and the Kevin Love Fund executives are currently exploring how they can work together in the future to achieve that goal of community outreach, including co-sponsoring an event for Mental Health Awareness Month in May, and expanding KLF's free SEL curriculum to Florida schools. Both organizations seek to improve knowledge, raise awareness, and drive actions that promote and protect everyone's mental health as a universal human right.

About BHG Financial

BHG Financial (BHG) is a national leader in providing innovative financial solutions to professionals, small business owners, and consumers via their lending division, BHG Money. Since 2001, BHG has provided $16.4 billion in loan solutions, helping clients achieve greater financial flexibility in their businesses and personal lives. With streamlined, affordable financing that offers a concierge, full-service approach to lending, and some of the most accommodating terms on the market, BHG Financial supports clients in any phase of their financial journey.

BHG also provides high-quality assets to small- to mid-sized banks via the BHG Financial Institutional Network. One of the largest bank networks in the country, it has over 1,600 members. The network supports financial institutions nationwide by helping with asset growth via access to BHG's top-performing loans through its state-of-the-art loan delivery platform and by offering premium regulatory services.

BHG Financial is partially owned by Pinnacle Bank (PNFP) and has headquarters in Fort Lauderdale, FL, and Syracuse, NY. To represent the company's growth and dedication to continuously expanding its services, Bankers Healthcare Group became BHG Financial in 2021. For more information, visit https://bhgfinancial.com/.

