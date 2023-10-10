The Ascendant Group: CEO Connection Launches Security Penetration Assessment Powered by Silver Tree Consulting and Services to Eliminate the Ransomware Attacks

SYOSSET, N.Y. / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / CEO Connection (CEOC) announces a new member benefit with longtime strategic partner Silver Tree Consulting and Services.

CEO Connection

CEO Connection Logo

The CEO Connection Security Penetration Assessment, powered by Silver Tree, was developed by the CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee to protect mid-market companies against cyberattacks Available immediately, the assessment identifies vulnerabilities related to ransomware attacks before they become an issue.

Tony Doye, the CEO Connection Digital Transformation Committee Chair, added, "In a time where data is the new currency, ransomware is the new major threat. Since mid-market companies represent one-third of the economy and have fewer cybersecurity resources available than larger companies, they are a major target. They need to focus their resources on security controls that mitigate threats where there is a higher propensity for a ransomware attack to be successful."

Since CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. This was an urgent issue that required an immediate response.

"The CEO Connection Security Penetration Assessment powered by Silver is another example of what we can do when we combine the resources of the mid-market," said Kenneth Beck, Chief Executive Officer of CEO Connection.

The Security Penetration Assessment has the following key features:

Identifies security vulnerabilities and ineffective controls, processes, and policies.

Describes how attack vectors impact the organization.

Provides a plan to strengthen security processes and strategies.

There is no charge to CEO Connection members for this service.

For more information, go to https://go.ceoconnection.com/l/462442/2021-02-22/8hb22j.

About CEO Connection

CEO Connection is the only membership organization in the world reserved exclusively for CEOs of mid-market companies with between $100 million and $3 billion in revenue. Designed to provide you with customized and personalized access to people, information, resources, and opportunities that will enhance your career, save you time, and make you money, CEOC connects you with the people you should meet, the resources you need, and solutions to the unique challenges you face. With more than 17,000 mid-market CEOs in our community, CEOC functions as a proactive peer network where the connections are made for you.

For more information, visit CEO Connection, and stay connected on Twitter @CEOConnection, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Silver Tree Consulting & Services

Silver Tree Consulting & Services solves business and information technology challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises. We are laser-focused on enhancing the customer experience. Our deep expertise, holistic approach, and passion for outcomes assures digital transformation, resulting in a real competitive advantage. Founded in 2014, Silver Tree Consulting and Services solves business and information technology challenges for small, medium, and large enterprises, and is a proud member and strategic partner of CEO Connection. Follow Silver Tree on LinkedIn, read our blog or learn more at www.silvertreeservices.com.

Media Contacts

Neil Foote

Public Relations

neilfoote@ascendantgroupbranding.com

214.448.3765

Pamela Adriano

Chief Marketing Officer

Silver Tree Consulting and Services

pamela.adriano@silvertreeservices.com

Contact Information

Sophia Lange

Public Relations

sophia@ascendantgroupbranding.com

302.450.4494

SOURCE: CEO Connection

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791517/ceo-connection-launches-security-penetration-assessment-powered-by-silver-tree-consulting-and-services-to-eliminate-the-ransomware-attacks