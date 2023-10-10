Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Fandifi Technology Corp. (CSE: FDM) (OTC Pink: FDMSF) (FSE: TQ4) ("Fandifi" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in the world of digital entertainment and fan engagement technology, is thrilled to announce a ground-breaking strategic partnership with SCCG Management, ("SCCG") a prominent player in the sports, entertainment and gaming industries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Fandifi as it partners with SCCG to transform the landscape of their respective businesses.

The partnership leverages the strengths and expertise of both companies to unlock unprecedented opportunities for growth and innovation. Fandifi, known for its cutting edge fan engagement, brand activation and immersive content experiences will work hand in hand with SCCG to enhance and diversify its offerings focused on various aspects of SCCG's esports, sports and other entertainment organizations.

SCCG, recognized for its visionary approach to sports, entertainment, and gaming, has a portfolio of dynamic companies that have already made substantial impacts in their respective industries. This partnership with Fandifi will further solidify SCCG Management's position as a pioneer in fan engagement across those respective industries.

"We are extremely excited about this strategic partnership with SCCG Management," said David Vinokurov, Fandifi CEO and President. "By combining our technological prowess and SCCG's industry leadership, we are poised to revolutionize the way fans are able to interact with live content while creating value for content sponsors to holistically engage with fans in real-time, regardless of the nature of the content in question."

Under the agreement, Fandifi and SCCG will collaborate on various initiatives, including the development of digital solutions, engaging content experiences, and strategic market expansion. Together they aim to deliver ground-breaking solutions that will shape the future of fan engagement.

Steven A. Crystal, CEO of SCCG Management, commented, "This partnership represents a significant step forward for SCCG as we look to leverage Fandifi's technological capabilities for fan engagement and gamification across our portfolio, with the goal being to create new revenue streams and improved fan experiences. This strategic partnership between Fandifi and SCCG promises to bring forth an exciting era of growth and transformation. This collaboration is a testament to both Companies commitment to innovation, excellence, and their dedication to providing unique experiences to their audiences."

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

About Fandifi Technology Corp.

Fandifi is a crowd based and system generated prediction fan engagement platform. The Fandifi platform runs on associated neural networks tailor-made for content creators to increase gamification of their content and enable fan engagement within their communities regardless of the form of distribution. Whether Esports, Sports or any type of broadcast or streamed content, Fandifi is revolutionizing the way fans interact with their favourite content. With its innovative features and monetization opportunities, Fandifi is poised to become the go-to platform for content creators looking to engage with their audience and sponsors.

