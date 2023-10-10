VPR Brands, LP: VPRB is Proud to Announce Its Uplisting to the OTCQB Market

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Oct. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

via NewMediaWire - VPR Brands, LP (OTCQB: VPRB), a leading innovator in the market for vaping products and accessories, is pleased to announce its successful uplisting from the Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market. This significant corporate milestone underscores VPRB's commitment to increasing shareholder value, corporate transparency, and governance standards.



"As we continue to grow and evolve, the uplisting to OTCQB marks a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to enhance shareholder value," commented Kevin Frija, Chief Executive Officer of VPRB. "We believe that trading on the OTCQB will provide us with greater exposure to institutional investors, broaden our shareholder base, and elevate our profile in the investment community."

Key Highlights of the Uplisting:



1. Enhanced Investor Confidence: The OTCQB requires companies to remain current in their reporting, undergo an annual verification and management certification process, which results in a higher standard and quality of information available to investors.

2. Increased Liquidity and Visibility: Uplisting often leads to higher trading volumes, improved liquidity, and better access to capital markets. VPRB expects these benefits to support its growth strategies and acquisition initiatives.

3. Market Recognition: The OTCQB Venture Market is recognized for its established standards of transparency, reporting, and compliance, which can attract a broader range of institutional investors.

"Over the past year, VPRB has executed its strategic plan and made significant progress in expanding our product portfolio, increasing sales, and building a strong foundation for sustainable growth," added Dan Hoff, Chief Operations Officer of VPRB. "Our uplisting to OTCQB is a testament to these efforts and the dedication of our entire team."

VPRB invites its current and prospective shareholders, as well as the broader investment community, to follow its growth trajectory closely as the company continues to solidify its position in the vaping industry, drive innovation, and explore new market opportunities.



About VPR Brands, LP

VPR Brands, LP is a dynamic player in the vaping industry, committed to bringing innovative products to market while prioritizing quality and customer satisfaction. With a robust portfolio of vaping devices, accessories, and consumables, VPRB is set to make notable strides in a rapidly evolving market. The Company is also engaged in various monetization strategies of a U.S. patent that the Company owns covering electronic cigarette, electronic cigar and personal vaporizer patents, as well as a patent for an inverted pocket lighter. For more information, please visit www.vprbrands.com.

Forward-looking statements:

This news release contains statements that involve expectations, plans or intentions, and other factors discussed from time to time in the company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings. These statements are forward-looking and are subject to risks and uncertainties, so actual results may vary materially. The company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company disclaims any obligation subsequently to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.



Contact Information:

VPR Brands, LP

Kevin Frija CEO

(954) 715-7001