The newly established platform addresses the needs of installers seeking quick and easy purchases of PV equipment and distributors looking to sell overstock.Many European wholesalers and distributors are currently facing an oversupply issue caused by overcapacity of production in China and a slight slowdown of demand. Analysts from Rystad Energy reported that 40 GW of modules were stored in June in Rotterdam's port warehouses. "We're excited to introduce sun.store, with the goal of making buying and selling PV equipment easier and more efficient," says Agata Krawiec-Rokita, sun.store co-founder ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...