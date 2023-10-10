Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.10.2023 | 13:06
102 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novel classification of allergic disorders published by the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: SIAF

Nomenclature of allergic diseases and hypersensitivity reactions: Adapted to modern needs: An EAACI position paper published in 'Allergy'

DAVOS, Switzerland, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The revision of the current allergic disease nomenclature based on symptoms and organ dysfunction has been long-awaited at the time of modern patient-tailored treatments and precision medicine. The new classification is based on disease mechanisms, thus facilitating targeted and personalised disease management.

EAACI is the world leader in allergy science and education. The world's key opinion leaders gathered around the initiative of the European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) to present a new classification of allergic disorders based on the mechanisms of diseases. Published online today in Allergy, the position paper reveals the new way allergic diseases are perceived.

We expect the new classification to profoundly change the healthcare professionals' approach to managing allergic diseases since it provides key solutions to a personalised approach. It is focused on the roles of immune-competent cells, changes in the tissues, the role of microbial infections, and genetic and epigenetic influences, all affecting the protective epithelial barrier of the skin, respiratory tract and gut.

The exponential growth of precision diagnostic tools, including omic technology, molecular diagnostics, imaging, sophisticated genetic and epigenetic editing, nano-technologies, etc., compels us to introduce a more nuanced concept, moving the field towards precision and personalised medicine. The general consensus and fast dissemination of the new nomenclature of allergic diseases are crucial to developing the entire field of management of immune-mediated diseases.

The cultural change brought by the new nomenclature will lead to novel concepts of diagnostic tools, improving therapies, and disease management and will guide future research into more innovative strategies for patient care. This will include new pinpoint targeted immune-based therapies, especially with substances made from living organisms, called biologicals, allergen immunotherapy, as well as strategies to alter the composition of the microbiome in humans among many others.

The value of an idea lies in the use of it. We hope that the new nomenclature for allergic diseases developed by EAACI will help healthcare professionals and patients find a better way to manage and even cure allergic diseases.

Contact:

Prof. Marek Jutel MD, Head of the Department of Clinical Immunology, Wroclaw Medical University, Poland. marek.jutel@all-med.wroclaw.pl, phone +48 71 784 17 40

Prof. Ioana Agache MD, Faculty of Medicine, Transylvania University, Brasov, Romania. ibrumaru@unitbv.ro, phone +40 727 849 321

Prof. Dr. Cezmi A. Akdis, Director, Swiss Institute of Allergy and Asthma Research, Davos, Switzerland. cezmi.akdis@siaf.uzh.ch, phone: ++41 78 738 82 84

Direct link to download free access article: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/all.15889

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/novel-classification-of-allergic-disorders-published-by-the-european-academy-of-allergy-and-clinical-immunology-siaf-301952125.html

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.