NLC India has obtained approval to develop an 810 MW solar project in Bikaner, India.From pv magazine India NLC India, a mining company under India's Ministry of Coal, has won an 810 MW solar PV project from Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Nigam Ltd. (RRVUNL). NLC secured the entire 810 MW capacity in RRVUNL's December 2022 tender. The project will be located in RRVUNL's 2 GW Ultra Mega Solar Park in Pugal tehsil, Bikaner district, Rajasthan. RRVUNL will supply the project with land and the power evacuation system linked to the state transmission utility, expediting project completion. NLC said the ...

