Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 10.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DTDV | ISIN: US7628313030 | Ticker-Symbol: NTQ
Frankfurt
10.10.23
09:15 Uhr
0,328 Euro
-0,024
-6,82 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RICEBRAN TECHNOLOGIES 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3360,34815:19
0,3360,34814:16
ACCESSWIRE
10.10.2023 | 14:02
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RiceBran Technologies to Hold Annual Shareholder Meeting on October 16, 2023

TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) ("RiceBran" or the "Company"), an innovator in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice, barley and oats, today announced that it has scheduled its Annual Shareholder meeting for Monday, October 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET.

The meeting will be held in New York. To register or request additional details about attending the meeting in-person please see the Company's proxy statement or contact proxy@ricebrantech.com.

In addition, RiceBran will webcast the event in a Zoom webinar. Interested parties may access the meeting at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. We create and produce products to deliver improved nutrition and ease of use, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include human food, animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Tom Baumann
FNK IR
ribt@fnkir.com
646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/791316/ricebran-technologies-to-hold-annual-shareholder-meeting-on-october-16-2023

Top 3 Energie-Dividendenaktien
Im neuen Energieboom von kontinuierlichen Erträgen profitieren. Wir zeigen hier, von welche drei Aktien Sie profitieren können.
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.