TOMBALL, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) ("RiceBran" or the "Company"), an innovator in the development and manufacture of nutritional and functional ingredients derived from rice, barley and oats, today announced that it has scheduled its Annual Shareholder meeting for Monday, October 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. ET.

The meeting will be held in New York. To register or request additional details about attending the meeting in-person please see the Company's proxy statement or contact proxy@ricebrantech.com.

In addition, RiceBran will webcast the event in a Zoom webinar. Interested parties may access the meeting at https://www.ricebrantech.com/investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies is a specialty ingredient company focused on the development, production and marketing of products derived from traditional and ancient small grains. We create and produce products to deliver improved nutrition and ease of use, while addressing consumer demand for all natural, non-GMO and organic products. The target markets for our products include human food, animal nutrition manufacturers and retailers, as well as specialty food retailers. More information can be found in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and by visiting our website at http://www.ricebrantech.com.

Investor Contact:

Rob Fink / Tom Baumann

FNK IR

ribt@fnkir.com

646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

SOURCE: RiceBran Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791316/ricebran-technologies-to-hold-annual-shareholder-meeting-on-october-16-2023