With one of the lowest monthly averages in voluntary attrition, Emapta's employee-first approach shows how valuable it is to invest in their employees.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Emapta, a leading outsourcing services provider that employs skilled professionals in many talent-rich hubs to fulfill its clients' needs for efficient and dependable team members. The company has been recognized as one of the "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" in 2023 by HR Asia, the region's most authoritative publication for HR professionals. The publication's annual "Best Companies to Work for in Asia" is one of the most prestigious accolades bestowed on companies in the region, exemplifying outstanding employee engagement and workplace cultures.

The company attributes its success to a "flourishing employee-driven ecosystem," which makes attracting and retaining the best talent an absolute must. "If you want to attract and retain the right people, you have to provide the best options for them," said Emapta founder and CEO Tim Vorbach.

The Emapta difference

Emapta's company culture is one of empathy and care, qualities evidenced through its accessible work sites that are strategically located near popular business districts and residential areas - making it easier for employees to travel to and from work.

Flexible work arrangements - whether from an Emapta site, at home, or a combination of both - allowing employees to be at their productive best.

Several of the company's commuter-friendly work sites have indoor gyms that offer free group and 1-on-1 online workouts, courtesy of an in-house health and fitness instructor.

Other site amenities include gaming hubs, lounge, resting areas, as well as perks like free sparkling water and unlimited coffee. This is on top of the attractive salary packages and comprehensive benefits that employees get to enjoy.

To enhance employees' quality of life, Emapta has invested in digital transformation efforts, highlighted by Emapta Launch Pal desktop app, MyEmapta mobile app, and Emapta Academy.

Emapta's most compelling initiatives for employee engagement, however, focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion like the Leadership Enhancement Acceleration Program (LEAP), regular corporate communications, announcements, and essential webinars, performance reviews and career planning, employee success spotlight, employee engagement initiatives for both online and on site.

To strengthen work ties, the company also launched Emapta Clubs, allowing employees to enjoy their hobbies and interests with colleagues.

Aside from its continuous efforts to provide excellent experiences for both its employees and clients, Emapta is also focused on its ongoing expansion, having recently launched in Malaysia. This is the fourth location that the company opened after starting in the Philippines over a decade ago. Other Emapta locations include Sri Lanka, Colombia, and Macedonia.

"We have a decision to make every day, and when we do, we always choose what's better for our people and the client. We make those investments," said Tim.





Emapta Wins HR Asia "Best Company to Work for 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10036/183406_3ef34ac4-f4da-4770-bc98-6343c8712166-multimedia-hr-asia-2023-winner.jpg





Emapta Wins HR Asia "Best Company to Work for 2023

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10036/183406_3ef34ac4-f4da-4770-bc98-6343c8712166-multimedia-hr-asia-collage.jpeg

About Emapta

Emapta is an ISO-certified global talent solutions provider trusted by hundreds of businesses across industries and geographies. With a presence across Southeast Asia, East Asia, Eastern Europe, and Latin America, Emapta specializes in delivering top talent tailored to meet the staffing needs of companies worldwide. For more information about the company, visit www.emapta.com.

Contact Person:

Kassy Rosewitz

4695698647

kassy.rosewitz@emapta.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183406