Off the back of recent legislative changes leading to 'spurred' solar PV development, combined with an extremely liberal market, a senior solar analyst from cleantech advisory company Apricum told pv magazine that the Philippines is 'the place' to rollout solar projects in Southeast Asia.A perfect storm is brewing in the Philippines - comprising a combination of legislative reform and an extremely liberal market - making the country the most attractive of Southeast Asian nations for developing solar PV projects, Moritz Sticher, senior advisor of Berlin-based cleantech advisory company Apricum, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...