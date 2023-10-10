LTIMindtree [NSE: LTIM, BSE: 540005], a global technology consulting and digital solutions company, has announced that it has been selected as a strategic partner for SAP services by Infineon Technologies AG, a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. As a part of this engagement, LTIMindtree will play a pivotal role in supporting Infineon's SAP transformation endeavours, while enabling operational excellence and process efficiencies.

In a longstanding collaboration, LTIMindtree has been deeply involved in driving Infineon's SAP Transformation initiative, which is an essential part of Infineon's digital transformation journey. Through this partnership, LTIMindtree supports Infineon to modernise its SAP application landscape, enrich the user experience, streamline business processes, and deliver contemporary digital operations across both SAP S/4HANA and SAP Cloud Solutions. This will be achieved by leveraging advanced automation tools and accelerators from LTIMindtree's portfolio of offerings.

Harsha Deshmukh, Chief Information Officer, Infineon Technologies, said, "LTIMindtree is a trusted partner who brings the requisite approach and proven track record to enhance our digitalization program in the SAP application area. By leveraging LTIMindtree's extensive capabilities, we are poised to modernize our operations, excel within the dynamic digital landscape and unlock unprecedented process efficiencies."

Sudhir Chaturvedi, President and Executive Board Member, LTIMindtree, said, "We are excited to partner with Infineon in their digital transformation journey and this partnership is a true testament to our expertise in the semiconductor industry. With our innovation driven approach and rich portfolio of automation-led offerings, we are focused on supporting Infineon's ambitions and aligning seamlessly with their mission of pioneering solutions that drive decarbonization and digitalization, ultimately shaping a greener and more promising tomorrow."

LTIMindtree will capitalize on its comprehensive expertise in SAP S/4HANA and extensive industry insights to enable Infineon with agility in adapting to the ever-evolving digital landscape. The core objective is to empower Infineon to maximize the potential of SAP S/4HANA and thereby drive substantial business impact.

About LTIMindtree:

LTIMindtree is a global technology consulting and digital solutions company that enables enterprises across industries to reimagine business models, accelerate innovation, and maximize growth by harnessing digital technologies. As a digital transformation partner to more than 700 clients, LTIMindtree brings extensive domain and technology expertise to help drive superior competitive differentiation, customer experiences, and business outcomes in a converging world. Powered by 82,000+ talented and entrepreneurial professionals across more than 30 countries, LTIMindtree a Larsen Toubro Group company combines the industry-acclaimed strengths of erstwhile Larsen and Toubro Infotech and Mindtree in solving the most complex business challenges and delivering transformation at scale. For more information, please visit https://www.ltimindtree.com/.

About Infineon

Infineon Technologies AG is a global semiconductor leader in power systems and IoT. Infineon drives decarbonization and digitalization with its products and solutions. The company has around 56,200 employees worldwide and generated revenue of about €14.2 billion in the 2022 fiscal year (ending 30 September). Infineon is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: IFX) and in the USA on the OTCQX International over-the-counter market (ticker symbol: IFNNY).

