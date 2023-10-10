Sean McGinn brings more than 25 years of business development and channel partner experience in global enterprise software sales to SmartBear

SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and visibility tools, has appointed Sean McGinn as SVP Global Indirect Sales and Worldwide Partners to lead the company's global channel and partner efforts. He was previously Global Head of Partnerships at Tamr, a leader in data products, where he developed a partnership and alliances program with major cloud vendors, select resellers, strategic ISVs, and systems integrators globally from the ground up. Sean brings more than 25 years of business development and channel partner experience from multiple enterprise software companies.

"We are delighted to have Sean join the SmartBear team," said Melissa Campbell, CRO at SmartBear. "With over two decades of experience driving partner-led revenue growth, Sean has consistently shown an exceptional ability to build strong strategic partnerships, lead high-performing sales teams, and scale business through indirect channels. Our partners are a crucial component of our success, and Sean's experience will help us continue providing maximum value to these important relationships. We are confident Sean will seamlessly integrate into our culture of excellence and customer focus as we continue providing best-in-class solutions to dev teams across the software development lifecycle."

Prior to Tamr, Sean served SAP for 12 years in various business development and partnership roles, including leading strategic cloud partnerships for SAP's enterprise-focused cloud business. He was Vice President, Global Systems Integrators at Virtustream and Director, Channel Strategy and Development at Enterasys Networks, among other roles. Sean began his career in the U.S. Army as a military intelligence officer stationed at various U.S. and overseas locations, including Brussels, Belgium; Izmir, Turkey; the Pentagon, Washington D.C.; and the Republic of Korea.

"High-performing partner and channel teams are key to scaling company revenue and driving profitable growth," said Sean McGinn. "In concert with cross-functional departments, I am looking forward to working with the SmartBear team to dramatically scale our indirect sales efforts while supporting everyone's contributions as they continue to grow in their careers."

SmartBear has been strengthening its presence in the EMEA and APAC regions, home to a wealth of technical talent and some of the world's fastest-growing economies where there is increasing demand for software development tools. Local partners are participating in panel discussions at SmartBear Connect London, taking place on Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

SmartBear strategic partners are part of a globally growing network of cloud vendors, ISVs, and solution providers, including distributors, consultants, systems integrators (SI), technology deployment consultancies, and value-added resellers (VARs).

