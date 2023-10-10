Bausch Health Companies Inc.: Salix Pharmaceuticals Releases Liver Health Annual Trends Report Identifying Increase in Chronic Liver Disease and Cirrhosis-Related Deaths Marking These as Ninth Leading Cause of Death in U.S.

Salix Pharmaceuticals' Liver Health Annual Trends Report Findings Suggest Chronic Liver Disease (CLD) Deaths Could Triple Before the End of the Decade

Based Primarily on HCP-Market Research, Report Finds a Growing Concern of Staffing Shortages Across Multiple Healthcare Professions that Treat Liver Disease

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Salix Pharmaceuticals, the gastroenterology business of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), today released the Salix Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition, which documents the evolving crisis of chronic liver disease (CLD), showing a 9% increase in CLD and cirrhosis mortality marking these as the ninth leading cause of death in the United States in 2021. The report, based on a survey of 400 health care providers (HCPs) who treat CLD, qualitative interviews with HCPs and secondary research from peer-reviewed publications, also stresses the ongoing disparities and gaps in CLD care that affect different populations and geographies, including a shortage of liver specialists in rural areas.

"Over its first three editions, the Salix Liver Health Trends Report has described the enduring disparities and tremendous burden seen across the treatment of chronic liver disease," said Nicola Kayel, senior vice president, Marketing, Salix. "The report makes clear that increased education and awareness on the issues facing CLD care, as well as distinct and practical treatment guidelines are vital tools to help health care providers improve CLD management and provide for better experiences and outcomes for people living with CLD."

Complete findings from Salix's Liver Health Annual Trends Report as well as health care provider resources to help identify and manage patients with CLD and cirrhosis can be viewed at LiverHEalthNow.com.

Select findings from the Salix Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition include:

A 9% increase in CLD and cirrhosis-related deaths is contributed by the growing prevalence of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) with mortality expected to nearly triple by 2030

Racial and ethnic disparities exist within the NAFLD population, with an increased burden among Hispanics with an estimated prevalence of 1 in 4 (22.9%) as compared to Whites (14.4%) and Blacks (13%)

Staffing shortages are a growing concern as 72% of respondents reported chronic staffing shortages across many roles, including 80% reporting nursing shortages, 29% of gastroenterologist shortages and 26% of hepatologist shortages

Where CLD patients live may impact the care available as 43% of respondents working in a rural setting reported shortages of primary care physicians as compared to 28% of respondents working in an urban/suburban setting

Thirty-one percent of all respondents were unaware of any national guidelines for the management of CLD

About the Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition Methodology

The Liver Health Trends Report, Third Edition on chronic liver disease (CLD) includes information collected from an online survey, qualitative telephone interviews and secondary research from peer-reviewed publications. An independent third-party recruiting firm invited over 400 health care providers to participate in this research during April and May 2023. Provident participation (N=400) required national representation and was comprised of 100 gastroenterologists, 100 hospital-based specialists, 100 primary care physicians (PCPs) and 100 nurse practitioners/physician assistants (NPs/PAs). Analysis of the survey data was conducted by utilizing QPSMR data analysis software. Follow-up telephone interviews were conducted with 20 providers comprised of 16 physicians and 4 NPs/PAs. Quotes from the in-depth interviews throughout the report represent the opinions of those responders.

The report strives to be representative of all physician segments' lived experience and the diversity that exists within the United States with respect to patient management and the economic and social factors that impact the management of CLD patients. Due to the limitations of this report, not all findings may be generalizable to the larger CLD provider and patient populations. In addition, this report does not contain all questions asked in the survey and in-depth interviews.

Secondary Research from Peer-Reviewed Publications

Secondary research was conducted utilizing Google and PubMed searches to identify relevant peer-reviewed publications and sources as noted in the report. Furthermore, treatment utilization claims data were sourced from IQVIA. Secondary research may not reflect all published data. A systematic review was not performed.

About Salix in CLD and HE

To raise awareness and knowledge of CLD/cirrhosis and hepatic encephalopathy (HE), which is a complication of cirrhosis, Salix offers other online resources, including:

UnderstandingHE.com: offering patients/caregivers HE information and resources on how to work with their HCP to help manage the disease

Liverhealthnow.com: offering HCP's information and resources to help identify and manage patients with CLD, cirrhosis and HE

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the management and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling interest in Bausch + Lomb. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

