ISO 26262 certification for ASM, AURELION, and ModelDesk

With TÜV Süd's ISO 26262 certification of the entire Automotive Simulation Models (ASM) tool suite, the sensor-realistic 3D environment AURELION, and the user interface ModelDesk, dSPACE is now the world's first provider of a fully certified tool chain for validating safety-relevant automotive functions. TÜV Süd had previously certified both the VEOS integration platform and the SIMPHERA validation framework. As a result, dSPACE now comprehensively supports customers in the homologation of functions for driver assistance systems, autonomous driving, and electromobility applications.

Users can now drive their development and approval projects for in-vehicle safety-related functions in a fully ISO 26262:2018-certified environment, for all automotive safety integrity levels (ASIL). The tool chain covers applications from the creation of complex traffic scenarios using interactive editors and various automotive real-time and physics-based sensor models, to integration tasks with virtual ECUs, as well as complete verification and validation tasks.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible and most comprehensive support for the approval of safety-relevant vehicle functions. The end-to-end ISO 26262 compliance of our tools relieves function managers of a great deal of work," explained Michael Peperhowe, Lead Product Manager Simulation and Validation at dSPACE.

The certification of ASM, AURELION, and ModelDesk allows users to fully concentrate on the development of vehicle functions and efficiently drive a SOTIF-compliant validation process. The certified tools from dSPACE can be used for qualified use cases without restriction for safety argumentation. This can significantly accelerate the overall homologation of a vehicle function.

About dSPACE

dSPACE is a leading provider of simulation and validation solutions worldwide for developing networked, autonomous, and electrically powered vehicles. The company's range of end-to-end solutions are used particularly by automotive manufacturers and their suppliers to test the software and hardware components in their new vehicles long before a new model is allowed on the road. Not only is dSPACE a sought-after partner in vehicle development, engineers also rely on our know-how at dSPACE when it comes to aerospace and industrial automation. Our portfolio ranges from end-to-end solutions for simulation and validation to engineering and consulting services as well as training and support. With more than 2,400 employees worldwide, dSPACE is headquartered in Paderborn, Germany; has three project centers in Germany; and serves customers through its regional companies in the USA, the UK, France, Japan, China, Croatia, Korea, and India.

