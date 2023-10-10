Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Continues to Expand Patent Portfolio with Latest Patent Filing for Bioheart Device

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Biotricity, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY), a Technology-as-a-Service (TaaS) company operating in the remote cardiac monitoring sector of consumer healthcare, today announced its patent filing for the company's Bioheart device. Bioheart, regarded as one of the most innovative wearable heart monitoring solutions and recognized as one of TIME Magazine's Best Inventions of 2022 stands as a "game changer" in the industries of personal heart and remote lifestyle monitoring. This patent safeguards Bioheart's exclusive 3-view dry-contact technology, advanced sensor system, unique design, and compact form factor - a combination that's never been seen in the consumer market. This patent application reaffirms Biotricity's commitment to enhancing its Intellectual Property portfolio, protecting its innovations while strengthening its position as a leader in personal lifestyle and healthcare innovation.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, CEO of Biotricity, commented on the patent filing, stating, "It is with great pride that we announce the filing of our second Biotricity patent in just a month. The Bioheart patent filing reflects our focused commitment to advancing our broader strategy to continuously strengthen our IP, trade secrets, and FDA 510(k) portfolios. This not only helps solidify our leadership in the industry but also ensures that our competitive advantages remain at the forefront of the market."

The filing of the Bioheart patent highlights Biotricity's unwavering commitment to personal lifestyle and healthcare innovation. Biotricity consistently pushes the boundaries of technology to redefine the landscape of healthcare and lifestyle management. This patent application marks another significant milestone in the company's journey and further strengthens its existing patent portfolio.

Bioheart, the first of its kind, sets a new industry standard. Unlike other personal heart rhythm monitors that require manual data collection for brief periods, Bioheart provides uninterrupted 24/7 heart monitoring, ensuring that you stay informed without missing a single heartbeat. It offers more than just data; it offers a comprehensive window into your heart and overall well-being.

Bioheart is a game changer in personal heart technology and fundamentally transforms the way individuals manage their lifestyles, empowering them to track, optimize, manage, and gain insights into their heart. Whether users are concerned about their lifestyle or are simply seeking a deeper understanding of their heart, Bioheart's advanced technology, including three distinct views, seamless data sharing, and constant heart rhythm monitoring ensures peace of mind for individuals throughout their health and lifestyle journey.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity, Inc. is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The Company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies, and expectations, are generally identifiable by use of the words "may," "should," "would," "will," "could," "scheduled," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "seek," "project," or "goal" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the plans, objectives and goals of management for future operations, including plans, objectives or goals relating to the design, development and commercialization of Bioflux or any of the Company's other proposed products or services, (ii) a projection of income (including income/loss), earnings (including earnings/loss) per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, (iii) the Company's future financial performance, (iv) the regulatory regime in which the Company operates or intends to operate and (v) the assumptions underlying or relating to any statement described in points (i), (ii), (iii) or (iv) above. Such forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the inaccuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company's inability to obtain additional financing, the significant length of time and resources associated with the development of its products and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company's inability to expand the Company's business, significant government regulation of medical devices and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, existing or increased competition, results of arbitration and litigation, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company's failure to implement the Company's business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the SEC. There cannot be any assurance that the Company will ever become profitable. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

