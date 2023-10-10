pv magazine has learned that five solar-related fires in Germany and Austria occurred in late September. Photographs show that two of the blazes were likely caused by residential batteries manufactured by LG.From pv magazine Germany There were multiple reports of fires involving batteries connected to residential PV systems in Germany and Austria in September. pv magazine has learned about five such incidents in the latter half of the month, with three occurring in Germany and two in Austria. The most recent incident occurred on Sept. 29 in Kleinkahl, Germany. According to the fire department ...

