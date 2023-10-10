FEops, a leader in personalized predictive planning for structural heart interventions, announced today its partnership with ConcertAI's TeraRecon, for the commercialization of FEops HEARTguide's for Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occlusion workflow, with a strong focus on the US market.

"We are thrilled to join forces with TeraRecon and integrate our FEops HEARTguide solution into TeraRecon's software," said Matthieu De Beule, CEO of FEops. "This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of leveraging technology to transform healthcare. By bringing FEops HEARTguide's advanced capabilities to TeraRecon's robust platform, we aim to equip clinicians with a tool that empowers them to provide optimized care to patients with cardiovascular conditions."

FEops HEARTguide is a one-in-its-kind cloud-based procedure planning solution in the structural heart space, based on digital twin technology. With the US introduction for the LAA occlusion workflow, FEops HEARTguide enables US physicians to virtually model clinical scenarios with different implant positions and sizes of FDA cleared LAA devices, aiding physicians in the selection of the optimal size and position for every individual patient, prior to the intervention. Established clinical evidence from the randomized controlled PREDICT-LAA trial has shown that FEops' digital twin-based planning for LAA closure results in improved procedure efficiency and outcomes as compared to standard CT based planning.

"The addition of FEops HEARTguide enhances TeraRecon's comprehensive offerings, particularly in cardiology and cardiovascular care," said Dan McSweeney, President of TeraRecon. "By integrating FEops' advanced digital twin AI solution into TeraRecon solutions, we are poised to provide clinicians with an unparalleled tool that streamlines the pre-treatment CT based planning for structural heart interventions, leading to more informed decision making."

The FEops TeraRecon collaboration represents a significant stride towards personalized and data-driven cardiac care. The fusion of TeraRecon's solutions and FEops' HEARTguide solution exemplifies the potential of AI to reshape the future of medical diagnosis and treatment planning.

About FEops: Privately held FEops, headquartered in Gent, Belgium, is a digital health scale-up altering the course of heart disease by providing physicians with unique digital tools to treat the right patients with the right technology at the right time. FEops is supported by Valiance Advisors, Capricorn partners, PMV and the European Innovation Council (EIC). Connect with FEops at www.feops.com or on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/feops, or contact us via info@feops.com

About FEops HEARTguide

FEops HEARTguide is a unique, stand-alone cloud-based procedure planning environment. It combines digital twin-based predictive simulation with AI-based anatomical measurements to provide clinicians and medical device manufacturers with first-ever insights into the interaction between transcatheter structural heart devices and specific patient anatomy preoperatively. Such insights have the power to improve clinical outcomes in real-world hospital settings, as well as to accelerate research and development of novel device-based solutions.

FEops HEARTguide is available in the USA for use in LAAO with Amplatzer Amulet, Watchman, Watchman FLX and in EU, UK, Canada and Australia, FEops HEARTguide is available for use in TAVI and LAAO.

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the 2020, 2021, and 2022 KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer's imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and health care. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, health care providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at www.concertai.com

