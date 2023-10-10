Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Datametrex AI Limited (TSXV: DM) (FSE: D4G) (OTCQB: DTMXF) (the "Company" or "Datametrex') is pleased to announce that AnalyticsGPT will be featured on an upcoming episode of Advancements TV, hosted by Emmy-nominated actor, Ted Danson. The episode is scheduled to air on Bloomberg on Saturday, October 14th, 2023, at 8 PM EST.

Advancements TV is an educational series known for its informative and innovative content. This exclusive episode will provide viewers with a glimpse into how AnalyticsGPT uses its Artificial Intelligence and GPT technology to solve issues in data analytics and offer faster and more accurate actionable insights to businesses.

The Company is also embarking on a comprehensive advertising campaign for AnalyticsGPT, consisting of various spotlight commercials airing on Bloomberg, FOX Business, CNBC, and the Discovery Channel, targeting businesses and investors in the United States who are interested in the AI and technology industry.

Please note that Advancements TV airs exclusively through Bloomberg via cable and satellite providers. Those who miss the live broadcast can view it on the Company's social media platforms on October 16th, 2023.

Advancements TV is an award-winning educational platform reaching approximately 375 million households. The platform covers innovative topics and trends, and the Company is thrilled to participate in their educational series.

To learn more about Advancements TV, please visit: https://advancementstv.com/

"The Company is thrilled to not only be a part of the educational series Advancements TV and discuss the power of AI in today's world but also be able to present Datametrex and our AnalyticsGPT technology to a larger audience and present its capabilities to the U.S. market," said Marshall Gunter, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Datametrex

Datametrex AI Limited is a technology-focused company with verticals in leading industries, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, telehealth, healthcare, and electric vehicles. Datametrex's mission is to provide tools and solutions that support companies in optimizing and fulfilling their operational goals, with predictive and preventive technologies. By working with companies to set a new standard of protocols through artificial intelligence and health diagnostics, the Company provides progressive solutions to improve businesses' bottom line.

For additional information on Datametrex and other corporate information, please visit the Company's website at www.datametrex.com.

To learn more about how our AI is used in Cyber Security, Telehealth and EV, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ApFk3sWAXtg.

