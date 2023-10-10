SportsCastr Inc. (d/b/a PANDA Interactive), a pioneering sports technology company with proprietary cloud-based software that enables media, leagues, and sportsbooks to offer interactive viewing experiences including the ability for viewers to see real-time odds and to place a bet while watching a sporting event today announced that it has filed two separate complaints for infringement on its foundational interactive streaming technology patents. The complaints were filed against Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ: SRAD) and Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI). The two companies provide much of the technological infrastructure to sports-betting and related interactive video industries.

The complaints, filed in US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Genius Sports and Sportradar, respectively, are case numbers 2-23-cv-00471 and 2-23-cv-00472.

"We have made substantial investments in the development of our technology and cannot tolerate having our patented technology used unfairly by others and against us," said PANDA Interactive's Chairman Donald Schupak. "No one wants to see their own arsenal used against them in battle."

PANDA has launched multiple video streaming products incorporating its patented technologies, including the SportsCastr mobile app, which evolved into PANDA Interactive's B2B Watch Bet platform that has been used by leading sports media companies, leagues and sportsbooks.

"The confluence of media and sports betting is essential to the future of the fan-viewing experience," added PANDA Interactive's CEO Kevin April. "PANDA developed its pioneering technology long before online sports betting was even legal in the US. Sportradar and Genius Sports are infringing on our patents and capitalizing on our groundbreaking work."

"PANDA's technology is transformational for sports bettors and sportsbooks. By combining actionable betting odds with any live or on-demand broadcast, PANDA's platform eliminates transaction friction, reduces decision fatigue, and increases fan engagement," said Andrew Schupak, PANDA Interactive's Chief Strategy Officer.

PANDA Interactive is represented in the cases by King Spalding LLP.

About SPORTSCASTR INC (d/b/a PANDA Interactive)

Founded in 2016, SportsCastr Inc (d/b/a PANDA Interactive) develops next-gen technology that enables sportsbooks, sports media, leagues, and betting affiliates to drive engagement and revenue by enhancing their content with real-time actionable betting odds and interactive social features.

The Company's flagship product, PANDA Studio, is a turnkey, enterprise-grade Watch Bet platform that lets viewers watch live or on-demand events that are enhanced with in-stream betting and commerce. The Company also develops PANDA CUB, an AdTech solution for sports media and betting affiliates that uses AI to automatically scan articles for betting-related keywords, such as team player names, and enhances them with real-time odds and geo-targeted affiliate links from all major sportsbooks.

The Company is fully licensed as an online sports betting vendor and/or supplier in more than half a dozen states and is backed by an all-star team of advisors and investors. For more information, visit https://pandainteractive.com.

