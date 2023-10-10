Grid Dynamics Deepens Partnership with Microsoft by Earning Coveted Specialization in the Azure Migrate and Modernize Program

Key Takeaways:

Grid Dynamics secures the sought-after Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization, deepening its status as a Microsoft AI Cloud Partner and broadening its participation in Microsoft's AMM program. This marks the third new Microsoft Specialization for Grid Dynamics in the past six months.

Grid Dynamics strategically amplifies its value to clients with its broader participation in AMM to support the migration of foundational infrastructure and data workloads, as well as security, in cloud and hybrid environments.

This significant advancement and new specialization reflects the vibrant partnership between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft, fostering closer collaboration on large-scale complex cloud infrastructure and database migration programs for mutual customers.

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) (Grid Dynamics), a leader in enterprise-level digital transformation services and solutions, today proudly announced it has earned the Infra and Database Migration to Microsoft Azure Specialization from Microsoft. This specialization expands Grid Dynamics' participation in Microsoft's innovative Azure Migrate and Modernize program, showcasing yet again the company's exceptional technical capabilities. The program helps accelerate and simplify clients' migration & modernization of cloud workloads and includes a range of training, services, and financial support for transformation initiatives. As a member of this exclusive program, Grid Dynamics enables its clients to accelerate time to value on cloud transformation programs-freeing up investment for more advanced & disruptive digital transformation projects with Grid Dynamics.

Achieving the notable Infra & Database Migration on Azure Specialization is a major achievement for Microsoft AI Cloud Partners, and reinforces Grid Dynamics' expertise in the migration and modernization of clients' cloud applications and workloads. The audit process leveraged historic project successes from Grid Dynamics and the recently acquired NextSphere Technologies. This accomplishment marks the third new Microsoft Specialization for Grid Dynamics in the past six months and reflects a significant milestone in the accelerating collaboration between Grid Dynamics and Microsoft, particularly for larger-scale platform migration and modernization programs.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as a specialized partner in the Azure Migrate and Modernize Program" said Rahul Bindlish, VP of Strategic Business Development. "This distinction reaffirms our commitment to helping our customers navigate the ever-evolving digital landscape. By accelerating application modernization, we empower enterprises to not only survive but thrive in today's challenging economic environment."

Microsoft's AMM has many other tangible go-to-market initiatives beyond providing training, services, and financial support. This innovative program also provides a framework for tighter collaboration with existing mutual clients as well as a collaboration framework to pursue prospective clients. Visit this page to learn more about Grid Dynamics' partnership with Microsoft.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) is a digital-native technology services provider that accelerates growth and bolsters competitive advantage for Fortune 1000 companies. Grid Dynamics provides digital transformation consulting and implementation services in omnichannel customer experience , big data , analytics , search , artificial intelligence , cloud & DevOps , and application modernization . Grid Dynamics achieves high speed-to-market, quality, and efficiency by using technology accelerators, an agile delivery culture, and its pool of global engineering talent. Founded in 2006, Grid Dynamics is headquartered in Silicon Valley with offices across the US, Mexico, Jamaica, the UK, Europe, and India. To learn more about Grid Dynamics, please visit www.griddynamics.com . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and LinkedIn .

