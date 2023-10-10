Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), an industry leader in printed low-power e-paper displays, is pleased to announce major strategic partnerships with global market leaders, to develop smart and interactive label solutions. These projects are set to transform the labels market where the printed product information on the labels is static and cannot be updated.

Key Highlights:

The smart label market is witnessing an impressive CAGR of 16%, with projections of growth from US$9 billion in 2021 to US$39 billion by 2031. (Source: Allied Market Research, 2023*).

Ynvisible is collaborating with a major global retailer to develop an innovative smart label for supply chain tracking, estimated to generate between US$5m to US$10m in annual revenue.

The Company is also working with a global leader in the labelling industry to produce high-value medical labels for clinical trials, potentially yielding around US$2m to US$4m in yearly revenue.

Additionally, the Company has established a partnership with a technology leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) to create a full ESL solution for retail, based on Ynvisible's cost efficient e-paper displays.

Ynvisible will hold a webinar on October 23, 2023, during which investors, customers and an interested parties can learn more about the company's significant progress in product commercialization and customer acquisition.

In partnership with a prominent global retailer, Ynvisible is developing a smart label for work-in-progress in the supply chain. By replacing traditional labels with cost-effective ultra-low power e-paper labels, Ynvisible is enabling real-time tracking and updates. This seamless integration of information will significantly enhance productivity and efficiency throughout the supply chain process. When fully developed and tested, this product solution has the potential to generate around US$12m per year for the Company.

Ynvisible is also collaborating with a top-tier global leader in the labeling industry to develop high-value medical labels for clinical trials. These innovative labels will feature dynamic e-paper displays, providing healthcare professionals with real-time information about medical products and ultimately improving patient care. Commercialization of this solution is set to generate around US$2m to US$4m in revenue for Ynvisible, per year.

Furthermore, Ynvisible has established a partnership with a technology leader in Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL), a market that is expected to grow to USD 2.8 billion by 2028, from USD 1.5 billion in 2023*. Based on a strong market interest, the partnership intends to develop a full ESL solution based on Ynvisible's e-paper displays, that is more cost effective and sustainable than current solutions. Ynvisible will showcase this new product at the National Retail Federation (NRF) Retail's Big Show, in New York City, in January 2024.

Ynvisible's partnerships with these global market leaders position the company as a frontrunner in this rapidly expanding industry. With each project, Ynvisible continues to demonstrate its commitment to delivering innovative label solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers alike.

"We are ecstatic about these new partnerships, as they exemplify our dedication to targeting the most promising markets for our technology," said Carlos Pinheiro, CTO of Ynvisible. "At Ynvisible, we firmly believe in our ability to transform standard products into enhanced versions that meet today's market and customer requirements."

These exciting developments mark a significant milestone for Ynvisible and underline its commitment to innovation and excellence in the label industry. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as Ynvisible continues to push the boundaries of smart and interactive label solutions.

Investor Webinar Alert: Unveiling the Future of E-Paper Displays

Join Ynvisible for an update on the Company's e-paper products, which combine sustainable electronics with roll-to-roll printing. Don't miss this opportunity to learn more about the progress the Company is making in product commercialization and customer acquisition.

Highlights:

- Dive into Ynvisible's innovative e-paper display products.

- Discover applications from digital signage to smart labels.

- Unpack the Company's progress in product development, manufacturing and commercialization.

Date: October 23, 2023

Time: 7am PST | 10am EST | 4pm CET (Germany)

Duration: 30 minutes

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_t1A-ARpyRlS3EDcq6vUgIg

Who Should Attend?

Investors, customers, tech enthusiasts, and industry professionals.

Can't make the live session? Register for on-demand access post-event. For more, visit www.ynvisible.com.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels, authenticity and security, and retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has the experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems and offers a mix of services, materials, and technology to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Ramin Heydarpour

CEO and Executive Chairman

Ynvisible Interactive Inc.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

+1 778-683-4324

ir@ynvisible.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward-Looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Ynvisible Interactive Inc. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-Looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Ynvisible Interactive Inc. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Ynvisible Interactive Inc. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

