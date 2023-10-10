Anzeige
10.10.2023
1,00-€-Aktie jetzt auf dem Weg zurück zum 13,20-€-Hoch?
10.10.2023 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (523/23)

EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in EnergyO Solutions Invest AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth
Market. 

Short name:   EOS     
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0002016261
----------------------------
Order book ID: 041064   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be October 11,
2023. 



For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
