Shareholders are referred to the announcement by Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. in liquidatie ("SIHNV") on 6 October 2023 regarding the intended liquidation date of 13 October 2023. SIHNV, in consultation with the JSE, hereby provides the following update on the applicable timeline for de-listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") and the JSE Limited ("JSE").



Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange will suspend trading in SIHNV's shares at the end of today (Tuesday, 10 October 2023). SIHNV will be de-listed on Friday, 13 October 2023 after formalities required for the liquidation of SIHNV have been completed.



JSE Limited

De-listing of SIHNV's shares on the JSE Limited will follow the below corporate action timeline:

2023 Last day to trade shares on the JSE Monday, 9 October 2023 Suspension of trade on the JSE 15h00, Tuesday, 10 October 2023 Delisting of SIHNV on the JSE, before 09:00 am SAST Monday, 16 October 2023

The suspension on the JSE earlier than the FSE is to facilitate the orderly settlement of the trade in SINHV prior to the liquidation and cessation of existence of SIHNV's shares on Friday, 13 October 2023.

The Company has a primary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and a secondary listing on the JSE Limited.



Stellenbosch

10 October 2023





