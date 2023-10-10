Developed with a blend of industrially compostable PLA & PHA, selected as winner in Sustainability category

Expands application of PHA beyond cosmetic containers and household packaging materials

Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2023) - CJ Biomaterials, Inc., a division of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang and a primary producer of polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) biopolymers, has been recognized with the prestigious German 2023 Red Dot Design Award for its PHA Head-Up Toothbrush, developed in collaboration with Revelop, an eco-friendly design specialist. Made with a blend of industrially compostable polylactic acid (PLA) and PHA, rather than petroleum-based plastic, the toothbrush has an enhanced environmental profile and was selected as the winner in the "Sustainable" category within the Design Concept discipline in the awards program.

PHAs are a unique material. Derived from nature and produced sustainably, they can be used as building blocks to replace and improve the functional characteristics of a broad range of polymers in the production of finished goods or as starting points for sustainable chemistry. PHAs work well as modifiers to other polymers or biopolymers and can be used to increase bio-based content, accelerate biodegradation and improve the functional properties of resins and finished products. As one of only a few companies that are capable of mass-producing PHA, CJ Biomaterials is committed to impactful action delivering eco-friendly solutions with its extensive PHA technology platform.

The PHA Head-Up Toothbrush features an 8° angled brush head, which allows the toothbrush to efficiently dry and remain hygienic and bacteria-free, even when resting on a surface-also eliminating the need for a separate toothbrush holder or sterilizer, further contributing to its sustainability features.

"We hope recognition in the Red Dot Design Award will help to promote the advantages of PHA and accelerate the commercialization of PHA-based products by demonstrating the versatility of its applications in various end products," says Max Senechal, Chief Commercial Officer of CJ Biomaterials.

Senechal added that the company has continually strived to expand the application of PHA, recently developing cosmetic packaging by blending PHA and PLA that are being used to package the popular cosmetic brand RIMAN INCELLDERM. CJ Biomaterials has also collaborated with various companies, including CJ Olive Young, NatureWorks, Dongil Platech, Yuhan-Kimberly, ACCOR Hotels, and Banila Co to broaden the use of PHA in the beauty/personal care market, household packaging materials and other applications. The company's amorphous PHA was also added to the FDA's inventory of Food Contact Substances in May of this year, allowing it to be used in food packaging materials in the United States, following approval previously granted in Korea.

For more information on CJ Biomaterials and its PHA technology, visit https://www.cjbiomaterials.com.





CJ Biomaterials was selected as the winner in the "Sustainable" category of the 2023 Red Dot Design Award for a PHA Head-Up Toothbrush it developed in collaboration with Revelop.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/183412_pha_toothbrush_1_sm.jpg





The PHA Head-Up Toothbrush has a unique design that allows the toothbrush to efficiently dry and remain hygienic and bacteria-free, eliminating the need for a holder or sterilizer, contributing to its sustainability features.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/183412_pha_toothbrush_2_sm.jpg





The PHA Heda-Up Toothbrush is made with a blend of polyhydroxyalkanoate and polylactic acid, rather than petroleum-based plastic, giving it an enhanced environmental profile.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9734/183412_pha_toothbrush_3_sm.jpg

About CJ BIOMATERIALS

Headquartered in Woburn, MA, USA, CJ Biomaterials develops meaningful solutions that positively affect our planet, human health and well-being by addressing the challenges posed by plastic waste. The company invents and manufactures biopolymers and bio-based chemicals as part of a long-term vision to create a more sustainable future, by enabling true circular solutions that replace many non-recyclable, non-reusable and fossil fuel-based plastics and chemicals. CJ Biomaterials is a global leader in the manufacture of polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHAs)-both polymers and associated basic chemicals. CJ Biomaterials, a business unit of CJ BIO, is part of CJ CheilJedang, a global lifestyle company with a vision to inspire a new life filled with health, happiness, and convenience.

Media Contact

Resource Advantage

Dan Green

dgreen@resourceadvantage.com

CJ Biomaterials

Heidi Lebel

Cj.biomaterials@cj.net

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/183412