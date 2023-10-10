SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, announces the launch of SCIEX OS software 3.3. With this new release, SCIEX OS now supports triple quadrupole linear ion trap (QTRAP) technology on the entire nominal mass spectrometry portfolio and provides access to the Dynamic Fill Time (DFT) feature, a tunable parameter designed to further optimize data obtained from QTRAP.

SCIEX OS software 3.3 includes significant improvements in the batch and audit workspaces, allowing users to track project modifications with greater reliability. Users also have access to advanced customizable calculations and formulas within the software, eliminating the need to access third-party software to perform necessary calculations. These enhancements further streamline data processing and allow SCIEX OS software users to access their data more efficiently and securely.

In addition, application programming interfaces (APIs) enable third-party applications to directly connect to SCIEX OS software and automate critical aspects of user workflows, including instrument control and data processing, further boosting efficiency and productivity in the lab.

"Connectivity gives scientists the flexibility to get the results they require, and to deliver decisions to those who need it," said Beth Hazell, Senior Director of the Software Informatics Product Lines at SCIEX. "We hear from customers the need for a seamless user experience across product lines, and a single-stop solution. With SCIEX OS 3.3, we are proud to give them the ecosystem connectivity to continue this important work."

To help meet this customer need, SCIEX OS software now integrates SCIEX-affiliated supporting software-including Biologics Explorer, Molecule Profiler and MarkerView softwares-enabling a consistent user experience across SCIEX-developed applications and instruments.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantitation of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have been at the forefront of the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers can quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

