Enlyt Health Announces Integration With AWS HealthLake, Revolutionizing Healthcare Connectivity

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Enlyt Health, a leading innovator in healthcare technology, is thrilled to announce the official launch of its integration with AWS HealthLake, a significant milestone in advancing patient access and connectivity in the healthcare industry.









AWS HealthLake is a secure, compliant, and scalable data lake built specifically for healthcare. It empowers organizations to aggregate, store, and analyze health data from disparate sources, making it easier to extract meaningful insights and provide better patient care. Enlyt Health's integration with AWS HealthLake reinforces its commitment to improving the healthcare experience for patients and providers alike.

Enlyt Health's CEO, Scott Fielder, expressed his excitement about this integration, stating, "AWS HealthLake is a game-changer for the healthcare industry. It enables us to solve one of the most pressing challenges in healthcare today, which is the fragmentation of patient data. By seamlessly integrating HealthLake with our platform, we can now provide healthcare organizations with a comprehensive solution to centralize and utilize patient data efficiently, ultimately leading to better patient outcomes."

Key Benefits of Enlyt Health's AWS HealthLake Integration:

Streamlined Data Management: Enlyt Health's integration with AWS HealthLake enables healthcare organizations to centralize and manage patient data from various sources, eliminating data silos and improving data accessibility for care providers. Enhanced Patient Experience: With APIs and infrastructure in place for HealthLake, Enlyt Health's platform offers seamless mobile and web connectivity, making it easier for patients to access their health information and engage with healthcare services. Faster Deployment: Enlyt Health's low-code mobile platform allows customers to deploy iOS, Android, and web applications in as little as 90 days, accelerating time-to-market and delivering a higher return on investment. Brand Recognition: The Enlyt Health platform not only improves patient access but also enhances brand recognition for healthcare organizations, helping them stand out in a competitive market. Comprehensive Patient Insights: Access complete, current patient profiles to understand the patient journey and enable care management teams to know when and how best to engage high-risk patients.

Enlyt Health is committed to driving innovation in healthcare technology and ensuring that patients receive the best possible care through improved connectivity and data management.

For more information about Enlyt Health and its integration with AWS HealthLake, please visit www.enlythealth.com.

