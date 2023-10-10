Momentum Telecom: Momentum Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire G12 Communications

Acquisition Enhances Momentum's Voice-Enabled Microsoft Teams Offer and Boosts Collaboration Market Leadership

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Momentum, a leading global provider of managed services and next-gen managed network solutions, today announced it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire G12 Communications, a Seattle area-based provider of voice-enabled and Operator Connect Microsoft Teams solutions. The acquisition will expand Momentum's communications portfolio, merging its top-tier talent and further solidifying its position as a premier voice-enablement platform for Microsoft Teams.





Momentum logo

chatbox logo





The acquisition of G12 Communications represents a significant milestone in Momentum's growth strategy and commitment to delivering innovative communication solutions to its customers. By integrating G12 Communications' expertise in voice-enabled Microsoft Teams and Operator Connect solutions into Momentum's portfolio, the company is poised to offer an unparalleled suite of services to customers.

"We are excited to welcome G12 Communications into the Momentum family," said Todd Zittrouer, CEO of Momentum. "This acquisition aligns perfectly with our vision of enabling businesses to thrive by communicating and collaborating more effectively. Microsoft Teams has become a vital tool for the modern workplace, and by enhancing our capabilities with the expertise of the G12 team, we are helping our customers optimize their hybrid work environments."

"Our team is thrilled to join Momentum and continue our mission of delivering cutting-edge voice-enabled Microsoft Teams and collaboration solutions," said Rick Coma, CEO of G12 Communications. "We believe that, together, we can bring even more value to our customers by providing a customer-focused and seamless communication experience."

The transaction is expected to close later this year pending regulatory approval.

Q Advisors served as the exclusive sell-side advisor to G12 Communications.

About Momentum:

We unleash human momentum with collaboration, connectivity, and communications technology. All business is human - and when custom technology empowers human ingenuity, people and companies thrive. High-performing teams do more, achieve more, and win more. Companies become agile, efficient, and resilient. Our team takes pride in making technology easy and cost effective. We love what we do - and it shows in the way we partner with you, from our first conversation to ongoing post-install support. Working with over 5,000 customers in 60 countries, we deliver straightforward, secure, and scalable global managed services and advanced collaboration and communications solutions. Together, let's build your human momentum. More at gomomentum.com.

Contact Information

Elizabeth Hildreth

VP, Marketing

bhildreth@gomomentum.com

SOURCE: Momentum

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/791522/momentum-announces-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-g12-communications