Javelin: Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism Announces New Executive Director

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Monica Harris as its new Executive Director. With an extensive background in business and legal affairs, Harris brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong commitment to FAIR's mission of promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.

Monica Harris takes the helm of FAIR following more than 20 years of leadership and experience in the entertainment industry as a senior executive at Walt Disney Television, NBCUniversal Media, and Viacom Media Networks. After a decade in Hollywood, Harris moved from Southern California to Montana, where she established a law firm serving television production companies, studios, and other media clients. Harris has also developed a passion for spreading a positive and compassionate message of unity through her TEDx talks and her book The Illusion of Division. She received her bachelor's degree from Princeton University and Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School, where she was an editor of the Harvard Law Review with then-future President Barack Obama. In July 2022, Harris joined FAIR's Board of Advisors.

"I am honored to join the Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism as its Executive Director. I have long been an admirer of the work the organization does and am committed to putting FAIR at the forefront of the effort to bridge the divide in America," Harris said. "I believe that what we have in common is far more important than anything that separates us. FAIR is dedicated to helping foster a society that embraces civil and balanced discourse on the issues and problems we all face and crafting common sense solutions that most Americans want. This work is vital to the health and prosperity of our country, and I will endeavor to advance it in any and every way possible."

In her new role as Executive Director, Harris will be responsible for overseeing FAIR's various programs, strategic initiatives, and partnerships. She will work closely with its advisors and Board of Directors to further the organization's objectives and expand its extensive network of local chapters, public policy and legal advocacy, and its professional development training programs. Harris also aims to bring FAIR's message of unity and shared values to a wider and more diverse audience, especially communities of color.

"Any Executive Director worth their salt must truly embody their organization's values, both in public and in private," said Angel Eduardo, Chair of the FAIR Board of Directors. "Through her courage, curiosity, and compassion, Monica lives and breathes FAIR's pro-human mission and vision. Under her leadership, the Board is confident that FAIR will continue to grow and provide our culture with a meaningful way forward on the myriad issues that challenge us."

About FAIR: The Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism (FAIR) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization, founded in 2021, that is dedicated to advancing civil rights and liberties for all Americans, and promoting a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity. FAIR is committed to pro-human values, free speech, and viewpoint diversity on issues relating to civil rights and civil discourse. Its members work with an established network of attorneys and law firms who support FAIR's mission and help promote our shared values. For more information about FAIR and its mission, please visit www.fairforall.org.

