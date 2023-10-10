Onelife Fitness Opens New 55,000-Square-Foot Sports Club in Clinton, Maryland

100 New Jobs & Fully Renovated Former Toys 'R' Us Location in The Landing at Woodyard Shopping Center

CLINTON, MD / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Onelife Fitness opens its 52nd location today in the former Toys "R" Us at 8401 Mike Shapiro Drive, Clinton, Maryland. The $8 million premier Onelife Fitness Sports Club is 55,000 square feet and brings 100 jobs to the community. Onelife Fitness Clinton joins Aldi, Burlington, and Ross in The Landing at Woodyard shopping center and will be the fitness anchor and community hub serving residents in and around Clinton/Prince George's County.





Clinton, Maryland, Onelife Fitness

New Gym in Clinton, Maryland





Renowned as the best value in fitness, Onelife Fitness offers the largest clubs, amenities, and trained, knowledgeable professionals at affordable rates.

"At Onelife, we prioritize fitness and bringing positive impacts to the communities we serve," said Ori Gorfine, President of Onelife Fitness. "As the largest health and fitness provider in the Washington, D.C., area, Onelife Fitness is committed to economic revitalization by bringing jobs and renovating vacant stores like the former Toys 'R' Us in Clinton. With so many locations in the D.C. area, our members can use any Onelife location between home and work, which is key to making fitness possible and staying healthy."

This location is the 29th Onelife Fitness in the Washington, D.C., area and over 50 locations throughout Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., and Georgia. The new sports club will feature luxurious amenities in a modern design its existing members have come to enjoy, including:

A large indoor saltwater lap pool and whirlpool

Over $1 million in top-of-the-line cardio and strength equipment

Three boutique studios featuring Onelife Signature Classes, BodyPump, Zumba, APEX-HIIT, Spark, and more

Mind/Body Studio featuring Barre, Yoga, and Pilates classes

State-of-the-art stadium-style spin studio with Coach by Color bikes

Signature Strike Boxing Studio

Olympic lifting platforms

Large functional athletic turf training areas

Kids Club with interactive games, basketball, and theater

Recovery Studio with HydroMassage, Red Light Therapy, Percussion and Compression Equipment

AirPHX air and equipment sanitation system that cleans 24 hours a day; and

Luxurious spa-inspired locker rooms, sauna, and more.

To learn more about the club, visit onelifefitness.com/gyms/clinton or call 240-398-3634.

To learn more about career opportunities, please visit careers.onelifefitness.com.

