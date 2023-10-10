Katalon, Inc.: Katalon Launches TrueTest: AI-Driven Regression Testing That Reflects What Users Truly Do in Production

Zero-Maintenance Tests That Find Business-Critical App Regressions

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 10, 2023 / Katalon, Inc., the leading provider of the most modern, comprehensive software quality management platform, announced today the beta launch of TrueTest. This solution introduces three groundbreaking, AI-powered capabilities to the software quality industry that enable quality engineering teams to: (1) understand how the application is truly used in production by real users, (2) autonomously create regression tests that cover critical user needs, and (3) execute business-critical regression tests automatically, thereby freeing up more time for in-sprint new-feature testing.





Development teams are writing code faster and more efficiently by leveraging AI as their new copilot. While that is great for the business, this is generating the need for running regression tests more frequently to ensure that after each new code build, there aren't any app regressions. That is putting an additional burden on quality engineering teams that are already stretched thin and barely able to keep up with testing new features and changes to the application. Regression testing is often cut short, if not entirely replaced, by very high-level, happy path smoke tests on business-critical workflows.

Testing tool vendors are experimenting with AI-powered features to only slightly improve existing testing activities. However, this is not enough to help quality engineering teams to keep up with the never-before-seen rapid pace of development. Katalon is looking at how to address this new challenge more holistically, and is designing new testing workflows that were not possible to implement before the current level of AI maturity.

"Quality practitioners are overwhelmed and are seeking every advantage possible to keep up with project demand from the business. They are looking at AI-based tools as the means to finally increase their effectiveness in their roles," said Katalon CEO Vu Lam. "TrueTest enables those quality engineers to understand how the application is truly used in production and, from that perspective, they're able to prioritize their testing efforts and automatically generate zero-maintenance regression tests that cover the scenarios that truly matter to real users, ensuring their experience will not break in the next release. We look forward to working with our beta customers on this exciting new AI-powered capability product that will truly enable our customers to focus on releasing higher-quality code at speed."

Key Benefits of TrueTest

Visualize and Understand How Your App is Truly Used in Production. TrueTest captures real user interactions and generates a user journey map that quality engineers can use to prioritize and guide their testing efforts based on the most critical scenarios to the real users.

TrueTest captures real user interactions and generates a user journey map that quality engineers can use to prioritize and guide their testing efforts based on the most critical scenarios to the real users. Catch Business-Critical App Regressions Before Release. TrueTest automatically generates regression tests that reflect what users truly do in the production application. That means no more guessing on what's important to test - TrueTest knows exactly what the real user flows are and it will generate the regression tests to cover those.

TrueTest automatically generates regression tests that reflect what users truly do in the production application. That means no more guessing on what's important to test - TrueTest knows exactly what the real user flows are and it will generate the regression tests to cover those. Always Stay Ahead of the Development With Zero-Maintenance Regression Tests. TrueTest allows quality engineering teams to fully focus on in-sprint, new-feature testing and stop spending time and effort to create and maintain regression tests. TrueTest can automatically update regression tests based on how users change the way they interact with the application as new or changed features are released to production. That means regression tests will always be ready to run before the release goes out.

To request an invite for Katalon's TrueTest Beta, visit https://katalon.com/truetest

About Katalon

Katalon is a comprehensive, all-in-one software quality management platform that enables quality assurance, developer, DevOps and software teams of any size to deliver world-class customer experiences faster, easier, and more efficiently. The platform accelerates end-to-end software development by powering the authoring, execution, and insights of test automation across any app or environment, and flexibly integrates across a team's architecture and processes. Founded in 2016 and servicing customers in over 80 countries, Katalon is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more info about Katalon, please visit katalon.com.

Contact Information

